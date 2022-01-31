Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Dies By Suicide In NYC – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cheslie Kryst, who was the 2019 winner of the Miss USA Pageant, has passed away at the age 30.

Sources told CBS2 Kryst died by suicide on Sunday morning in Midtown.

Kryst was also an attorney in North Carolina and a correspondent for the entertainment news program Extra.

READ MORE: Breaking The Stigma: CBS2’s Cindy Hsu Shares Her Most Personal Story With Dana Tyler

Her family confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

RESOURCES AND ASSISTANCE

• Emergency Psychiatric Services: (800) 854-7771 • Mental Health Patients’ Rights: (800) 700-9996

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available 24-7 at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Just call 1-800-273-8255.

For more resources, please click here.