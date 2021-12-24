former mp Ranjit Singh Brahmpura rejoined akali dal before assembly election

Praising Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal said that if he got a chance to become the CM of Punjab five times, then Brahmpura had a big role in it. The Brahmapuras are Akalis and will always be Akalis.

Before the upcoming assembly elections, former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura has again returned to the Akali Dal. He had a confrontation with Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa over the alliance between the BJP and the Akali Dal (United) for the upcoming elections.

Once known as “Majhe da Jarnail” (General of Majha region of Punjab), Ranjit Singh Brahmpura is a one-time MP and a four-time MLA. But after the humiliating defeat of the Shiromani Akali Dal in the 2017 assembly elections, he quit the party, questioning Sukhbir Badal’s performance as party president and blaming him for losing the election. The Akali Dal was wiped out in the 2017 assembly elections, even losing the status of the major opposition party.

Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, once one of the leaders close to Parkash Singh Badal, formed the Akali Dal (Taksali) after breaking away from the Akali Dal. However, he later merged it with Shiromani Akali Dal Samyukt.

The Akali Dal is all set to fight an all-out election battle with its new alliance partner, the Bahujan Samaj Party. Which includes the ruling Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP has forged an alliance with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s Lok Punjab Congress for the upcoming elections. In view of this, the Akali Dal has appealed to all the rebel leaders to return to the party.

The re-joining of Ranjit Singh Brahmpura in the Akali Dal is considered very important. This can be gauged from the fact that on Thursday, Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal themselves went to the residence of Brahmapura in Chandigarh. Praising Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal said that if he got a chance to become the CM of Punjab five times, then Brahmpura had a big role in it. Brahmapura sahib is Akali and will always be Akali. I am very happy that the two brothers have joined hands again. During this, he also said that I appeal to other Akali leaders also to return who left the party to follow the path chosen by Brahmapura.

On this occasion Ranjit Singh Brahmapura said that I was on leave from my party for some time, just like a soldier goes on leave for some time before joining his battalion. He said that Akali Dal has sacrificed the most for the Sikh community and Punjab and now it is our responsibility to strengthen the party. Parkash Singh Badal also directed Sukhbir Badal to ensure that the concerns of Brahmapura are taken care of. Later, Akali Mukhiya and Brahmapura also attended the meeting of the party’s core committee.

The Akali Dal has suffered several setbacks ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections to be held early next year. Punjab Police has registered a case against Bikram Singh Majithia, a prominent leader of Majha region and brother-in-law of Sukhbir Singh Badal. Recently, the Akali Dal suffered a setback when Sukhbir’s close aide and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa left the party and joined the BJP.

After breaking its alliance with the BJP in protest against the Centre’s agricultural laws, the Akali Dal has joined hands with the Mayawati-led BSP to shore up the Dalit vote bank in the state. The Akali Dal will contest 97 seats and the BSP 20 seats out of the total 117 assembly seats in Punjab.