Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio considering congressional run, reports say



NEW YORK (WABC) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is reportedly considering a congressional run.

Mayor de Blasio would reportedly challenge former Congressman Max Rose in the June primary.

The winner would likely face incumbent Republican Nicole Malliotakis.

It comes after redistricting swapped out swing areas in southern Brooklyn with more progressive neighborhoods.

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican running for governor, would see his eastern Long Island district stretched, too, to include Democratic suburbs closer to New York City.

Wednesday, the state legislature approved the new congressional maps, which give Democrats advantages in a total of 22 of 26 districts.

WATCH | Rick Klein on NY’s proposed redistricting of political maps

Of the eight Republicans holding seats, Democrats could pick up at least three.

Lawsuits over the new maps are likely.

ALSO READ | Food at the heart of Lunar New Year celebration

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip