Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will not run for governor as Kathy Hochul takes big lead in new poll



NEW YORK (WABC) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he will not be working for governor.

De Blasio made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter, saying he would “commit each fiber of my being to preventing inequality in the state of New York.”

I’m not going to be working for Governor of New York State, however I’m going to commit each fiber of my being to preventing inequality in the state of New York. pic.twitter.com/cBZ03BpO0s — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) January 18, 2022

Phrase that de Blasio would not be working got here after a new Siena poll confirmed Governor Hochul main the previous by 34%.

This lead comes after Hochul secured a 7% enhance in faculty support and reached a new fundraising mark of $21.6 million.

“Regardless of the way you slice and cube it..5 months out, hochul is in the catbird seat,” stated Steve Greenberg of Siena Faculty Pollster.

De Blasio left workplace on the finish of 2021 and hinted for months a couple of 2022 run for governor, saying he want to keep in public service and is happy with his eight years as mayor of the most important metropolis in the nation.

De Blasio, 60, incessantly clashed with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned from workplace in 2021 amid allegations he sexually harassed quite a few ladies.

Hochul, who was Cuomo’s lieutenant governor and have become the primary lady to serve as New York’s governor when she took over for Cuomo in August, faces two fundamental challengers in the Democratic major. Jumaane Williams, who serves as a citizen ombudsman in his elected workplace of New York City Public Advocate, can be in the first race, as is U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat who represents Lengthy Island and has touted his work to get Congress to boost a tax deduction cap that advantages a high-tax state like New York.

State Legal professional Common Letitia James, who investigated the allegations in opposition to Cuomo, dropped out after a short-lived bid and opted to as an alternative run for reelection.

De Blasio – and Williams – would have counted on a base of voter assist in Brooklyn, however Hochul has been making frequent journeys to New York City and hobnobbing with Brooklyn Democrats, in explicit, to shore up assist. The Buffalo native had gained endorsements from key figures in de Blasio’s turf, just like the chair of the Brooklyn Democratic Occasion and the Manhattan borough president.

De Blasio had been eyeing a marketing campaign for months. He filed paperwork in early November with the state Board of Elections to create a fundraising committee – New Yorkers for a Truthful Future – to permit him to boost cash for a statewide marketing campaign. In November, he unveiled a campaign-style statewide schooling plan calling for common pre-Ok and “3-Ok,” and stayed coy in a collection of interviews as as to whether he supposed to run.

In 2013, de Blasio turned the primary Democrat to serve as New York City mayor since 1993 in a metropolis the place Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1. He got here into workplace with a liberal agenda however struggled with unsparing and mocking tabloid headlines throughout his time working the nation’s largest metropolis.

De Blasio, who was born in Manhattan and raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts, launched a short-lived presidential marketing campaign in 2019, when he kicked off his first day as a candidate by buying and selling insults with Trump. However he confronted pushback from skeptical New Yorkers over his bid, punctuated by him failing to qualify for a number of debates, flubbing a marketing campaign look in Miami by quoting Che Guevara and a technical glitch that distorted his voice when talking to union employees in Iowa through videoconference.

Earlier than serving as mayor, de Blasio was each a public advocate and a metropolis council member. He labored on the 1989 mayoral marketing campaign for David Dinkins, New York City’s first Black mayor, and later served in Dinkins’ administration. He additionally managed Hillary Clinton’s 2000 Senate marketing campaign in New York, labored in former President Bill Clinton’s administration in the Division of Housing and City Growth and managed New York operations for the then-president’s 1996 reelection marketing campaign.

(The Related Press contributed to this report.)

