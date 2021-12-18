Former NFL Players Teaming Up For Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Event In New Jersey – Gadget Clock

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some former NFL players are teaming up Saturday to raise COVID-19 vaccine awareness and offering vaccinations and boosters.

With the recent uptick in cases and spread of the Omicron variant, their efforts couldn’t be more timely.

Three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLII champion Shaun O’Hara will be doing his part to encourage people to get vaccinated. He joined CBS2’s Steve Overmyer on CBSN New York to talk about the event.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Health Vaccine Clinic, located at 11 Getty Ave. in Paterson, adjacent to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone age 5 and up. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

No appointment is necessary, and walk-ups are welcome.

Former NFL players — including O’Hara, former New York Giants offensive lineman Roman Oben and former New York Jets quarterback Ray Lucas — will be available to sign autographs and take pictures with those who attend.

There will also be a visit from Santa, a prize raffle and giveaways.

For more information about the NFL Alumni Health campaign and vaccination education resources, visit nflalumnihealth.org/covid-19.

Watch the full interview with O’Hara above.