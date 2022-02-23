Former NFL running back Zac Stacy facing 5 new charges in alleged second attack on ex-girlfriend: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ex NFL Jack Stacey is facing five new charges for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Christine Evans, who was seen brutally assaulting him in a video in November, according to a report.

Stacey, 30, was charged last week with three counts of domestic violence and two counts of felony criminal mischief for an alleged attack on Evans in August, just months before she was caught on a vandalism video at a home in front of Florida. Their 5-month-old son, TMZ Sports Citing court documents.

Jack Stacey tells police about the ‘staged’ brutal attack on his ex-girlfriend: ‘She set me up’

Details of the incident were not immediately known, but according to the outlet, Evans claimed in a restraining order that Stacey had “physically assaulted” him in August for rent.

Evans said WESH-TV In November, Stacey had been harassing him for months.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“He has been threatening me for so long that, at one point, I believed it was my fault. It’s annoying and annoying to see what people have said online about what I’ve done. I did nothing. I never did anything to deserve it. – No one can do anything to get something like this, “he told the station.

“The physical abuse started in May. I didn’t report it. I was pregnant then. I wanted my son’s father to be there for me and for the birth of his first child. So I forgave him.”

Stacey, who retired from the NFL in 2017, was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief after surrendering to authorities in Orlando following the November attack.

Dan Canova of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.