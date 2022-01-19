Former NY City Councilman, State Senator Bill Perkins Reported Missing – Gadget Clock





Bill Perkins, the Harlem political stalwart who spent greater than 20 years representing the neighborhood on the New York City Council and within the state senate, has gone lacking, the NYPD mentioned Wednesday.

Perkins, 72, was final seen at his Morningside Avenue condo round 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police mentioned. Standing 5’10” and weighing 175 kilos, he was sporting blue pants, a black sweater, burgundy blazer, black sneakers and a beige fedora.

Anybody with data is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Perkins served on the City Council from 1998 to 2005 and once more from 2017 to 2021; in between he spent 10 years within the state senate.

He ran for re-election final 12 months however misplaced his major by 114 votes.

The City reported extensively on Perkins’ marketing campaign, significantly on considerations amongst colleagues about indicators of reminiscence loss and disorientation, all of which his workplace denied.