Former Ohio Deputy Is Charged With Murder in Shooting of Casey Goodson Jr
Casey Goodson Jr., a former Ohio Sheriff’s deputy, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old Columbus man last year, who was shot several times in the back during a fugitive operation that had nothing to do with him. Grand jury alleges.
Jason Mead, a deputy of the former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Mr. Goodson. Mr Goodson’s family and a lawyer say he was shot in the door of his home in Columbus on December 4, 2020, as he was returning home with a sandwich after a visit to the dentist.
The autopsy report said Mr Goodson was shot twice in the back and both sides of his back and buttocks.
On Thursday, almost a year after Mr. Goodson was killed, Special Prosecutor H.J. Tim Merkley issued the indictment.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said after the shooting that Mr. Mead, a 17-year veteran of the office at the time, had been assigned full-time to the U.S. Marshals Service Ferrari Task Force. Task force members were conducting an operation in the area looking for a person who had nothing to do with Mr. Goodson, Mr. Goodson’s family officials and lawyers said.
Mark Collins, a lawyer whose firm represents Mr. Meade, said in a statement Thursday that he would plead not guilty when Mr. Meade is arrested.
Franklin County Attorney Gary Tyke said Mr. Merkley and another attorney, Gary Shire, were appointed special prosecutors in June, as Mr. Tyke’s office was expected to defend the county and sheriff’s office in civil cases. Related to shooting.
Mr Goodson’s family and his lawyer, Sean Walton, said Mr Goodson had only a mask to protect himself from the corona and had a subway sandwich he had brought home for himself and his family that day. He had just locked the side door of his house when he was shot, his family said.
Mr Goodson’s death was part of a series of police killings of black people that have sparked protests in Columbus and across the country since last year. Demonstrations in Columbus underscored tensions between officials and the city’s black residents.
Makhia Bryant, 16, a black woman, was stabbed to death in April by a white Columbus police officer. Eight days ago, police shot and killed a black man at Columbus Hospital as authorities tried to arrest him.
Reacting to the allegations Thursday, Mr. Goodson’s family lawyer, Mr. Walton, told a news conference that the family had been waiting a year for responsibility.
Mr Goodson was “targeted, shot in the back and killed,” Mr Walton said.
Mr Goodson’s mother, Tamala Payne, said it was a year of “grief, mourning and pain” and welcomed the allegations, which were made without body camera footage or eyewitnesses.
“I think it speaks for itself,” she said.
Mr Walton said the family filed a civil rights lawsuit against Franklin County and Mr Mead on Thursday, alleging wrongful death and excessive force.
In a statement, Mr. Meade’s lawyers said he posed no threat to society, he was a decorated military veteran and he acted according to the law and his training.
The statement said Mr Goodson started chasing Mr Goodson when he saw Mr Goodson move the gun “irregularly” while driving. Min. Meade then went to Mr. Goodson’s home and asked him to drop his gun, the statement said.
Mr Goodson pointed a gun at Mr Mead, who fired because he feared for his life, Mr Meade’s lawyers said.
While Mr Goodson was allowed to carry a concealed weapon, the family claimed that nine members of his family, who were at home at the time, said they did not see or hear the gun after he was shot. Any orders from the deputy.
Family Lawyer Mr. Mr. Walton said in an interview that Mr. The bullets from Mead’s rifle went through the screen door, Mr. Goodson’s keys were hanging in the lock, and the sandwich he had brought home was scattered on the ground. In the house after he was shot
“We have no reason to argue that KC had a gun,” he said. “But it was his legal right. He was walking in his house when he was shot in the back.
Mr Goodson’s family is planning a private celebration of his life on Saturday, the anniversary of the shooting, and a public candlelight vigil is being held, Mr Walton said.
Ms Payne, Mr Goodson’s mother, told a news conference on Thursday that the family wanted peace and did not want to name her son, whom she described as “good and loving”.
“Casey was doing the right thing and he was hanged in the wrong way,” she said.
