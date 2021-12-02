Former Ohio Deputy Is Charged With Murder in Shooting of Casey Goodson Jr

Casey Goodson Jr., a former Ohio Sheriff’s deputy, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old Columbus man last year, who was shot several times in the back during a fugitive operation that had nothing to do with him. Grand jury alleges.

Jason Mead, a deputy of the former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Mr. Goodson. Mr Goodson’s family and a lawyer say he was shot in the door of his home in Columbus on December 4, 2020, as he was returning home with a sandwich after a visit to the dentist.

The autopsy report said Mr Goodson was shot twice in the back and both sides of his back and buttocks.

On Thursday, almost a year after Mr. Goodson was killed, Special Prosecutor H.J. Tim Merkley issued the indictment.