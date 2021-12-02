Former Ohio Deputy Is Charged With Murder in Shooting of Columbus Man

A former Ohio Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with the murder last year in the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Columbus man who was shot several times in the back during a fugitive operation that had nothing to do with Mr. Goodson, according to the grand jury indictment.

Jason Mead, a deputy of the former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of manslaughter. Mr Goodson’s family and a lawyer say he was shot in the door of his home in Columbus on December 4, 2020, as he was returning home with a sandwich after a visit to the dentist.

The autopsy report states that Mr. Goodson was shot twice in the middle of the back, on both sides of his back, and in the buttocks.

On Thursday, almost a year after Mr. Goodson’s murder, Special Prosecutor H.J. Tim Merkley issued the indictment.