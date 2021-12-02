Former Ohio Deputy Is Charged With Murder in Shooting of Columbus Man
A former Ohio Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with the murder last year in the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Columbus man who was shot several times in the back during a fugitive operation that had nothing to do with Mr. Goodson, according to the grand jury indictment.
Jason Mead, a deputy of the former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of manslaughter. Mr Goodson’s family and a lawyer say he was shot in the door of his home in Columbus on December 4, 2020, as he was returning home with a sandwich after a visit to the dentist.
The autopsy report states that Mr. Goodson was shot twice in the middle of the back, on both sides of his back, and in the buttocks.
On Thursday, almost a year after Mr. Goodson’s murder, Special Prosecutor H.J. Tim Merkley issued the indictment.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said after the shooting that Mr. Mead, a 17-year veteran of the office at the time, had been assigned full-time to the U.S. Marshals Service Ferrari Task Force. Task force members were conducting an operation in the area looking for a person who had nothing to do with Mr. Goodson, Mr. Goodson’s family officials and lawyers said.
Mr Meade will plead not guilty when he is produced, his lawyer Mark Collins said Thursday.
Franklin County Attorney Gary Tyke said Mr. Merkley and another attorney, Gary Shire, were appointed special prosecutors in June, as Mr. Tyke’s office was expected to defend the county and sheriff’s office in civil cases. Related to shooting.
Mr Goodson’s death, one of a series of police killings of black men last year, prompted hundreds of people to take to the streets in Columbus to protest and underscore tensions between the city’s black community and officials.
Mr Goodson’s family and Sean Walton, the family’s lawyer, said Mr Goodson had only one face mask to protect against the coronavirus and that he had brought home a subway sandwich that day for himself and his family.
