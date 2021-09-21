Former Outfielder Anthony Goes Wow in Cleveland Pitching Debut
After his career as a major league outfielder ended, Anthony Goose decided to give pitching a chance. The move seemed like a long shot, a bid to expand a career that might actually have been over.
On Monday, Goss made his major league pitching debut for Cleveland at age 31. He threw an innings and two-thirds, skipped a run, but popped on the gun at a more impressive 100 mph. An unexpected comeback may begin.
Goss was a great pitcher in high school in Southern California, but chose the outfield because he wanted to play every day. He was good enough to be drafted in the second round by Philadelphia in 2008.
His career never progressed much. Thanks to his top speed – he once stole 76 bases in a minor league season – he spent five seasons with Toronto and Detroit from 2012 to 2016, but only one regular. He hit .240 with almost no power, which was not enough for a major league outfielder.
So in 2017, when it became clear that his batting days were over, he decided to give pitching another try. This meant the return of minors and more years of learning their trade, with an eventual payoff that was far from certain.
After a tough few years he seemed to keep it together in the Puerto Rican and Dominican Winter League, a 0.90 ERA with Toros del Este in 2020-21. He was 6–1 with the Class AAA Columbus Clippers this season with an ERA of 3.55 and played at the Tokyo Olympics, where he conceded a hit and no run in five innings as the US won the silver medal.
In his major league pitching debut on Monday, he featured an easy-looking left-handed delivery that hit 100 mph eight times. He gave up a run and a double in the fourth innings, allowed a run, then received the first two outs of the fifth before being drawn after 39 pitches, 27 of them on strike. Cleveland eventually lost 4–2 to Kansas City.
“It was very special to me,” Laconic Goss said after the game.
Asked why he tried to compete with the big companies, he said: “I love the game. I like to play. I think I’m too stupid to step down.”
Hitters who can also pitch have been in the limelight this year thanks to Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable two-way success with Angels, who are doing things that no one has done since at least Babe Ruth.
The case of Goss is unusual in its own way as few players have played as a hitter and then transitioned to the mound or vice versa late in their careers.
Trevor Hoffman and Tim Wakefield were drafted as hitters and then became standout pitchers. But both of them got infected while living in minors.
The closest comparison could be a player who went the other way. Despite a strong season with St. Louis in 2000, Rick Ankill was terminated after four years with the pitching due to injuries and an inability to find the strike zone. He reinvented himself as an outfielder, returning three years later, and managed seven more years in the majors.
Such a change would be more than acceptable for Cleveland and GOES.
#Outfielder #Anthony #Wow #Cleveland #Pitching #Debut
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.