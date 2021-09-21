Former Outfielder Anthony Goes Wow in Cleveland Pitching Debut

After his career as a major league outfielder ended, Anthony Goose decided to give pitching a chance. The move seemed like a long shot, a bid to expand a career that might actually have been over.

On Monday, Goss made his major league pitching debut for Cleveland at age 31. He threw an innings and two-thirds, skipped a run, but popped on the gun at a more impressive 100 mph. An unexpected comeback may begin.

Goss was a great pitcher in high school in Southern California, but chose the outfield because he wanted to play every day. He was good enough to be drafted in the second round by Philadelphia in 2008.

His career never progressed much. Thanks to his top speed – he once stole 76 bases in a minor league season – he spent five seasons with Toronto and Detroit from 2012 to 2016, but only one regular. He hit .240 with almost no power, which was not enough for a major league outfielder.