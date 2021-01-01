Former Pakistan captain Rameez Raja: Former Pakistan captain and current PCB chairman Rameez Raja has viralized a media video: I have not come here to swear ….

Pakistan cricket has changed after a long time. Former captain and renowned commentator Rameez Rama has been appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). As soon as he arrived, the effect was visible. For the first World T20, in his opinion, he selected the youngsters in the team and then also changed the coaching staff.Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis were sacked. Former dangerous Australian batsman Matthew Hayden and English fast bowler Warner Philander were also included in the coaching staff. Meanwhile, another video of him is going viral.



The video went viral

The reason behind Ramiz Raza’s anger is not known. The former veteran, who has played 198 ODIs and 57 Tests for Pakistan, says in the viral video, ‘I have not come here to abuse. Look, there’s a prisoner in Gaddafi Stadium named after me and my brother. I’m here to do something. I have been brought here for some reason. I will not listen to criticism just out of hatred, you will get the answer InshaAllah and you will be healed.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan appoint Matthew Hayden as batting coach, Philander bowling coach

Order to increase the monthly salary of domestic players

Rameez made some good decisions as soon as he became the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Ordered to increase the monthly salary of all domestic players by one lakh rupees. The PCB has said that the salaries of 192 domestic cricketers will be increased with immediate effect.

With the pay rise, first-class and first-class players will be able to earn between 140,000 and 250,000 per month. The PCB said the new president’s order to increase the salaries of all cadres would mean a 250 per cent increase in the monthly salaries of Group D players.