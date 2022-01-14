Former Pakistan Captain Saleem Malik Offers Bribe To Shane Warne Former Australian Spinner Speaks on 28 Years Old Match Fixing Matter

Former Pakistan Captain Saleem Malik Offers Bribe To Shane (*28*) Former Australian Spinner Speaks on 28 Years Old Match Fixing Matter

Shane (*28*) has revealed in his documentary on the match-fixing controversy that surfaced in the course of the tour of Pakistan in 1994. He has informed that Salim Malik had provided him a bribe of Rs 1.5 crore.

Shane (*28*) has revealed in his documentary on the match-fixing controversy that surfaced in the course of the tour of Pakistan in 1994. He has informed that Salim Malik had provided him a bribe of Rs 1.5 crore.

Former Australia spinner Shane (*28*) has revealed the 26-year-old fixing secret in his documentary. He has knowledgeable that former Pakistan captain Salim Malik had provided him a bribe. On the identical time, he had additionally mentioned that in the event that they (Pakistan) misplaced their lives had been at risk and their homes can be burnt.

He mentioned in his documentary that, ‘This was a case by which I used to be harmless. I obtained clear chit. This was earlier than the final Take a look at of the 1994 Pakistan and Australia Take a look at sequence, when Salim Malik invited me to his resort room.

(*28*) additional mentioned that, ‘Malik informed me that, we can’t lose. You possibly can’t perceive what occurs after we lose in Pakistan. Our homes might be burnt. Our household and our lives are at risk. That is why he provided me and each participant about 1 lakh 45 thousand kilos (Rs 1.5 crore) to throw the ball exterior the stumps.

(*28*) mentioned that, ‘Nevertheless, this cash was as a lot that we didn’t even get to play for our nationwide crew.’ However in line with Shane (*28*), he turned down this provide and knowledgeable his captain about it. He additionally informed this to the match referee. After which Malik was banned for all times in 2000 for match-fixing.

Mom’s identify taken in medication case

Your entire cricketing profession of the Australian legend was stuffed with controversies. In 2003, he was additionally banned on drug prices. Speaking on which, (*28*) talked about his mom and mentioned, ‘I’ve by no means taken any medication. Moderately, my mom had given me a weight loss plan capsule from which weight could possibly be diminished.

This nice Australian bowler had mentioned goodbye to worldwide cricket in 2007. He has greater than 1000 worldwide wickets in his identify. He’s the one second participant on the planet to take action. Above him on this checklist is Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan. (*28*) has 708 Take a look at and 293 ODI wickets in his identify.