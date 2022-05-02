Former Philadelphia cop charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old boy



Edsaul Mendoza, 26, a former Philadelphia police officer, has been charged with manslaughter for shooting a 12-year-old boy, the city announced Monday.

Mendoza was fired from the Philadelphia Police Department after the March 1 incident, where the boy, Thomas Cedrio, shot Mendoza in an unmarked police car and was killed seconds after he tried to flee.

Mendoza and three other white-clad police officers were in an unmarked police vehicle watching a report of a stolen firearm in the area. They soon saw Cedrio and another young man, one of whom was carrying a gun.

Officers then pulled over to the boys and turned on the car’s red and blue emergency lights, according to ABC 6. Cedrio then fired at the police officers, sending a round through the rear passenger window, and eventually crashed into the passenger. Headrest

The shot was missed by officers, but one suffered a hole in the glass in his face.

Mendoza then got out of the car and fired three rounds as Siderio tried to flee. District Attorney Larry Krasner said the first two shots were missed and the second shot was fired after Siderio fired his gun.

Cedrio was then seen going to the ground, although according to charging documents it is not clear if he tripped or intentionally pigeoned. According to Krasner, Mendoza then “completely incompatible with Mendoza who believes Cedrio was armed” and fired a third round at Cedrio’s back from about 10 feet away.

“Thus, when Mendoza fired the third and deadliest shot, he knew 12-year-old, five-foot-tall, 111-pound Thomas Cedrio no longer had a gun and had no ability to harm him,” Krasner said. “But he shot her in the back, killing her.”

On Sunday, Mendoza surrendered to authorities. According to ABC 6, the Fraternal Order of Police says they will provide him with an attorney.