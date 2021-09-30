Former President Sarkozy jailed for campaign spending violation

PARIS – A French court on Thursday sentenced former President Nicolas Sarkozy to one year in prison for illegally funding his failed 2012 election campaign by wildly exceeding France’s strict election spending limit.

Mr Sarkozy, 66, was president from 2007 to 2012. Although he is no longer active in politics and is surrounded by many legal entanglements, he is still an influential voice on the French right. Soon after the verdict, his lawyer announced that Mr Sarkozy would appeal the conviction.

This is the second time Mr Sarkozy has been sentenced to prison. In March, he became the first former president in France’s recent history to be convicted of corruption and peddling influence for trying to illegally obtain information from a judge on a legal case against him. The latter was sentenced to actual jail time.

Mr. Sarkozy appealed the conviction, which stayed the sentence. Still, it made him only the second former president in France’s modern history to be convicted of a crime – Jacques Chirac was convicted of embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds as mayor of Paris in 2011.