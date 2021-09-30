Former President Sarkozy jailed for campaign spending violation
PARIS – A French court on Thursday sentenced former President Nicolas Sarkozy to one year in prison for illegally funding his failed 2012 election campaign by wildly exceeding France’s strict election spending limit.
Mr Sarkozy, 66, was president from 2007 to 2012. Although he is no longer active in politics and is surrounded by many legal entanglements, he is still an influential voice on the French right. Soon after the verdict, his lawyer announced that Mr Sarkozy would appeal the conviction.
This is the second time Mr Sarkozy has been sentenced to prison. In March, he became the first former president in France’s recent history to be convicted of corruption and peddling influence for trying to illegally obtain information from a judge on a legal case against him. The latter was sentenced to actual jail time.
Mr. Sarkozy appealed the conviction, which stayed the sentence. Still, it made him only the second former president in France’s modern history to be convicted of a crime – Jacques Chirac was convicted of embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds as mayor of Paris in 2011.
The verdict on Thursday against Mr Sarkozy came after a year of investigation and trial in May and June, both of which focused on the 2012 re-election campaign and France’s stringent electoral rules.
Under French law, candidates are limited to competing on an equal playing field to ensure spending on electoral campaigns. In 2012, the presidential campaign limit per candidate was approx. €16.8 million, or approximately $19.7 million, in the first round of elections, and approximately €5.7 million, or about $6.7 million, for the two top vote-getters in the second round, including Mr. Sarkozy.
But there were doubts that his post-election campaign had crossed those limits. Prosecutors launched an investigation in 2014, leading to turmoil in Mr. Sarkozy’s political party.
Ultimately, prosecutors determined that the campaign had cost at least €42 million, or about $50 million – almost double the legal limit.
The case became known as the Bygmalion case, named after the public relations and event planning company that Mr Sarkozy’s political party was suspected of issuing false invoices for rallies, which was actually Mr Sarkozy. for the presidential campaign. Prosecutors argued that the fraud was aimed at concealing excess spending from election officials.
Mr Sarkozy has denied being aware of any wrongful billing, and he was not accused of wrongdoing in that regard. Instead, the allegations of illegal campaign funding relate only to overspending, for which he has already paid fines.
During the trial, Mr Sarkozy dismissed the prosecution’s depiction of a grand campaign, suggesting that false invoices were used to enrich Bygmalion – at the time the chairman of Mr Sarkozy’s party, Jean-François. Cope’s close friends and one of the former leader’s political rivals.
Mr Sarkozy also claimed that in 2012 he was extremely busy with his presidential duties and was barely involved with the budget and logistics of the campaign.
“I was the chairman, the head of the Group of 20, and in the campaign, I was directing the political strategy,” Mr Sarkozy told the court in June. “Organizing the rally, the sound system, the lighting – I had better things to do.”
But prosecutors insisted Mr Sarkozy ignored warnings from his aides, particularly at campaign events, some of them costly, large-scale rallies. As a seasoned politician with years of experience, prosecutors argued, he could not ignore signs that his campaign’s spending was out of control.
Thirteen other people were also accused of involvement in the fraud, including former campaign staff members, party officials, Mr Sarkozy’s close aides and former Bygmalion officials. But prosecutors concluded that there was not enough evidence to determine who masterminded the false billing scheme in the first place.
Mr Sarkozy has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the web of legal matters that has plagued him since stepping down. Some of them have been deposed, including one accused of manipulating the heirs in the L’Oréal Cosmetics fortune to fund her 2007 presidential run.
But Mr Sarkozy is still beset by allegations that his campaign received illegal funding from the government of Libyan strongman Colonel Muammar al-Qaddafi, who died in 2011. The investigation into those allegations, the most serious to date against him, is still ongoing.
Despite a failed return attempt in 2016, Mr Sarkozy is still popular with the base of his conservative party, Les Républiques, which has yet to settle on a candidate for the 2022 presidential elections. Mr Sarkozy’s endorsement is coveted by many of those jockeying for the position.
