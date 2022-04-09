Former President Trump addresses supporters at North Carolina rally



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former President Donald Trump A rally was held Saturday night in Selma, North Carolina.

In addition to Trump’s remarks, other Republicans contesting the state election are set to speak at the event before the state’s May 17 primary.

Rip. Ted Budd, RNC, who has received approval from Trump, Sen. Richard Barr, will comment on winning the Senate seat vacated by RNC.

Other North Carolina Republicans who will speak at the event include Republican Madison Catherine, Republican Dan Bishop, Republican Greg Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson and Bow Hines, who is representing North Carolina’s 13th congressional district.

“We’re getting ready for our big rally in North Carolina tonight,” Trump said in a statement before the event. “Heavy support for Ted Budd in the Senate, big crowd.”

The rally is scheduled to start at 6 pm