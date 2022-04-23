Former President Trump addresses supporters at Ohio rally



Former President Donald Trump He addressed a rally in Delaware, Ohio, on Saturday night.

In addition to Trump’s remarks, other Republicans contesting the state election were set to speak at a ceremony at Delaware County Fairgrounds before the state’s May 3 primary.

Trump’s visit to the state follows Ohio’s approval Senate Candidate JD Vance. The former president backed Vance for the GOP Senate nomination in Ohio when top candidates joked for months to support him. Rivals Mike Gibbons, Jane Timken and Josh Mandel – all of whom have been advised and supported by at least some Trump-world regulators – have been arguing with each other over who is more supportive of Trump.

The event was to include speeches by Vance and delegates Mike Kerry, R-Ohio, as well as congressional candidates Max Miller and Madison Gasioto Gilbert. All of the announced speakers have the support of Trump.

“Ohio is going to Ohio for a big rally tonight, huge crowd,” Trump said Statement Before the ceremony. “See you!”

Trump said before the rally on Saturday Announcement His approval for re-election to Ohio Secretary of State Frank Lorez. “Frank is dedicated to securing elections – the most important thing he can do – counting every legal vote, not collecting ballots and counting all the votes on election day,” Trump said of LaRoze’s work.

