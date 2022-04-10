Former President Trump endorses Dr. Oz for US Senate in Pennsylvania
Former President Trump has backed Dr. Mehmet Oz for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, the announcement said Saturday.
“President Donald J. Trump has announced his support for Dr. Oz,” a tweet from Trump’s spokesman states.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
