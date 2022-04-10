World

Former President Trump endorses Dr. Oz for US Senate in Pennsylvania

20 hours ago
Former President Trump has backed Dr. Mehmet Oz for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, the announcement said Saturday.

“President Donald J. Trump has announced his support for Dr. Oz,” a tweet from Trump’s spokesman states.

Mehmet Oz, a celebrity physician and candidate for the U.S. Republican Senate in Pennsylvania, is speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 26, 2022.

(Tristan Wheelok / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

