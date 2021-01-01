Former President Trump will serve as a boxing commentator; Donald Trump Commentary: Former US President Donald Trump will comment on a boxing match, there will be a fight in Hollywood

Former US President Donald Trump will comment on the boxing exhibition match which will also feature former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield. Trump will be accompanied by his son Donald Jr. Feed of the match in Hollywood will be available on FITE.TV.

“I love great fighters and fighters,” the former president said in a statement. This time I will be a part of one such match on Saturday night and also express my opinion. You don’t want to miss it. Earlier, the match was scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, where Oscar de la Hoya Viter would face Belfort.



Holyfield was included on one occasion after de la Hoya contracted a corona. Given Holyfield’s age, the California State Theatrical Commission denied permission, which is why the match is now taking place in Florida. Holyfield will turn 59 next month and has not been in the ring since 2011.