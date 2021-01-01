Former President Trump will serve as a boxing commentator; Donald Trump Commentary: Former US President Donald Trump will comment on a boxing match, there will be a fight in Hollywood
Former US President Donald Trump will comment on the boxing exhibition match which will also feature former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield. Trump will be accompanied by his son Donald Jr. Feed of the match in Hollywood will be available on FITE.TV.
Holyfield was included on one occasion after de la Hoya contracted a corona. Given Holyfield’s age, the California State Theatrical Commission denied permission, which is why the match is now taking place in Florida. Holyfield will turn 59 next month and has not been in the ring since 2011.
