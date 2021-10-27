Former President’s Daughter Quits Islam in Muslim-majority Indonesia, Adopts Hinduism; Had to ask for forgiveness from Muslims

Sukmavati, who adopted Hinduism, was interested in Hinduism for the last 20 years. He visited major temples of Bali during this time and studied Indian epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Sukmavati Sukarnoputri, daughter of former Indonesian President Sukarno, has left Islam and accepted Hinduism. According to the information, a traditional program was organized in the Sukarno Center Heritage Area of ​​Bali for the conversion of 69-year-old Sukmavati. Sukmavati joined Hinduism through the Sudhi Vadani process. Let us tell you that this decision of his is being surprised all over the country.

According to the report, her late grandmother Ida Ayu Nyoman Rai Shrimben is said to have contributed a lot behind Sukmavati’s conversion to Hinduism. Significantly, Sukmavati, the founder of the Indonesian National Party, married Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Adipati Arya Mangkunegara IX, but the two separated in 1984.

Sukarno’s third daughter Sukmavati is the younger sister of former Indonesian President Megawati Sukarnoputri. Regarding joining Hinduism, Sukmavati’s lawyer said that he has good knowledge of Hinduism. Sukmavati also has an understanding of all the rules and rituals of Hindu theology.

When I had to apologize: In the year 2018, Sukmavati was accused of insulting Islam over a poem. Due to which he also had to apologize. Indonesia’s radical Muslim groups protested against the poem and filed a case of blasphemy. According to media reports, Sukmavati had apologized seeing the matter escalate. She had said that I apologize to all the Muslims of Indonesia, who have been hurt by this poem.

Please tell that Sukmavati was keeping her interest in Hinduism for the last 20 years. During this time he also visited major temples of Bali and read Indian epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata.

It is known that Indonesia has the largest number of followers of Islam. But Hinduism is also included in the six official religions of Indonesia. Indonesia has the fourth largest population of Hindus after India, Nepal and Bangladesh. There are also many Hindu temples in this country and people come here from far and wide to offer prayers.