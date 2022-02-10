Sports

Former Rams great Eric Dickerson insists LA ‘is a Raider town’

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Former Rams great Eric Dickerson insists LA ‘is a Raider town’
Written by admin
Former Rams great Eric Dickerson insists LA ‘is a Raider town’

Former Rams great Eric Dickerson insists LA ‘is a Raider town’

Though Los Angeles will technically be considered the visiting team, Sunday’s Super Bowl will be played at the Rams’ home venue, SoFi Stadium. But as former Ram Eric Dickerson tells it, LA’s never really seemed like home for the Rams anyways.

“This is a Raider town,” Dickerson told USA Today Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 17: Eric Dickerson attends Monster Energy Outbreak Presents $ 50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 17, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea / Getty Images Idol Roc)

WESTWOOD, CA – JULY 17: Eric Dickerson attends Monster Energy Outbreak Presents $ 50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on July 17, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea / Getty Images Idol Roc)

The Super Bowl-bound Rams are the gypsies of the NFL. They started in Cleveland, bounced to LA, spent two decades in St. Louis, then landed back in LA prior to the 2016 season. At this point, fans at SoFi often support the opposition more than the home team.

From Dickerson’s perspective, that’s because football fans in Los Angeles generally identify more with the Las Vegas Raiders, who spent 12 years from the early 80s to mid-90s in LA, and all but the last two seasons in California, while the Rams’ home has constantly been in flux.

“The Rams were gone for 22 years. That’s like all of a sudden, I’m gonna go outside and take the trash out and I come back 22 years later, ‘Hey, honey, I’m home!’ ‘Where the hell you’ve been for 22 years?’ “Said Dickerson. “The Rams haven’t been here, so they have to expect a little push back, a little draw back.”

ANAHEIM, CA - DECEMBER 17: Eric Dickerson # 29 of the Los Angeles Rams waits on the sidelines a National Football League game against the Houston Oilers played on December 17, 1984 at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. Dickerson set a new NFL single season rushing record during the game. (Photo by David Madison / Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CA – DECEMBER 17: Eric Dickerson # 29 of the Los Angeles Rams waits on the sidelines a National Football League game against the Houston Oilers played on December 17, 1984 at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. Dickerson set a new NFL single season rushing record during the game. (Photo by David Madison / Getty Images)

READ Also  Ball, Murray to replace Durant, Green in NBA All-Star Game

Dickerson isn’t ruling out the possibility of LA fans swapping their silver and black for blue and gold, but he doesn’t envision it happening anytime soon.

“I think we’re trying to build that fan base back up, and I don’t think we’ll have a problem doing it. I mean because right now, I’ll just say it: This is a Raider town. Los Angeles is a Raider town. “

Should the Rams leave Sunday as Super Bowl champions, they’ll likely gain both support and raised expectations from the city’s fans.

HONOLULU, HAWAII - AUGUST 17: Los Angeles Rams HOF legend Eric Dickerson takes a selfie with fans during the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Alika Jenner / Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HAWAII – AUGUST 17: Los Angeles Rams HOF legend Eric Dickerson takes a selfie with fans during the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Alika Jenner / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“LA is a sports city. It really is,” Dickerson added. “You got the Dodgers. You got the Lakers. You got the Kings. We (are) used to championships here. This is something (that’s) not nothing new.”

Dickerson’s comments should alleviate some pressure from the hometown Rams. In the event they end up on the losing end of the Super Bowl, all LA fans will be concerned with is the score of the Raiders game.

#Rams #great #Eric #Dickerson #insists #Raider #town

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Tick, Tick, Tick: Athletes’ Grueling Wait for an Olympic Moment

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment