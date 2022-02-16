World

Former Rep. Max Rose claims US is the ‘Saudi Arabia of White supremacist ideology’

Former New York correspondent Max RoseA DemocracyAn online forum claimed that the United States was “Saudi Arabia with a white supremacist ideology.”

Rose, Long Island one-time Congressman Nicole Maliotakis of the Republic, RNY. Wants to regain his seat, says during a forum on anti-Semitism and domestic terrorism organized by the American Jewish Congress.

“Right now, the United States is Saudi Arabia with a white hegemonic ideology,” Rose said in a video from the forum.

AOC claims ‘very real risk’ America will not be a democracy in 10 years, will go back to ‘Jim Crowe’

“As Saudi Arabia exports Wahhabism and other dangerous strands of jihadist terrorist ideology, as well as organizational financing, the United States is currently exporting anti-Semitic, white hegemonic ideologies that organizations around the world are embracing,” Rose said. Continued

Rose’s campaign did not answer Gadget Clock Digital’s question as to why she believed the United States was a “white supremacist Saudi Arabia” and if she believed that Saudi Arabia was working harder on ethnic equality issues than the United States.

The New York Democrats are the latest to make wild claims about America’s current state of racial equality.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., speaks to reporters before the House vote on forming an election committee to investigate the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., speaks to reporters before the House vote on forming an election committee to investigate the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
(Via Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Getty Images)

“Squad” member Ripa. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., turned her head on Monday when she claimed in an interview with The New Yorker that there was a “very real risk” that America would not be a democracy in 10 years and that “Jim Crowe will return.”

READ Also  Your Wednesday Briefing - The New York Times

“I think there’s a very real risk that we’re not going to do that,” the New York Democrat told the New Yorker in an interview published Monday. “The risk we’ve taken is to have a government that probably pretends to be a democracy and tries to pretend that it is, but it is not.”

“I think we’ll look like ourselves. I think we’ll go back to Jim Crowe,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “I think that’s the risk we’ve taken.”

