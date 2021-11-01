Former SBI chairman arrested in loan fraud case, action for selling property worth Rs 200 crore for Rs 24 crore

Former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Pratip Choudhary was arrested from his Delhi residence on Sunday. This action has been taken by Jaisalmer Police in the case of a loan scam.

The case pertains to a property which was held by the Godawan Group. This 200 crore property was sold for 24 crore rupees.

Police say that Godawan Group had taken a loan of Rs 24 crore from SBI in 2008 saying that it would build a hotel here. During this time the rest of the hotels of the group were being run completely.

But when the group was not able to repay the loan, NPAs were resorted to. The bank then proceeded to seize both the hotels. During this time, Chaudhary was the chairman of SBI.

These 2 hotels were sold to a company for Rs 25 crore. The Times of India says that the company to which the hotel was sold ran away on Sunday.

