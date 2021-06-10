Former soldier Nicholas Cartwright set to star on Home and Away

Former soldier Nicholas Cartwright will make his debut on Channel Seven’s Home and Away on Monday, seven years after quitting the military.

The 33-year-old is set to play the function of Summer time Bay’s newest cop, Senior Constable Money Newman.

‘Transitioning from the Australian Defence Power to civilian life could be a very tough course of for lots of vets and I used to be no totally different. I did not need to return to a 9-5 job,’ he informed The Every day Telegraph.

Nicholas enrolled in an performing course on the Nationwide Institute of Dramatic Artwork after leaving the army.

‘I used to be all the time in artistic areas earlier than I joined the military and I type of simply gravitated again that method,’ he defined.

Nicholas admitted stepping into character ‘makes you’re feeling a sure method and enjoying a cop on the present is just one of the best’.

In a brand new trailer for the long-running drama, Nicholas’ character, police officer Money Newman, is seen investigating the invention of a lady’s physique.

Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) fears it is his half-sister Mackenzie Sales space (Emily Weir) after she admitted to him she had hit all-time low following a devastating break-up with Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and struggling an ectopic being pregnant.

A involved Dean tells Money ‘he has a foul feeling’ in regards to the discovery, sensing it might be his sister after she gatecrashed a home social gathering on the Parata residence.

In the meantime, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) faces troubles of his personal after he’s discovered by a brand new fitness center worker on the seashore with bloodied palms.

In current weeks, he has suffered from an habit to painkillers, whereas his girlfriend Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) is concentrated on monitoring down con artist Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter), who scammed them out of their life financial savings.

Justin is later seen having stern phrases with fitness center supervisor Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), earlier than he’s arrested by Money at his dwelling.