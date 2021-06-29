Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma Sentenced 15 Months In Jail

New Delhi. South Africa’s Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.

Jacob Zuma’s relationship with the Gupta brothers of Saharanpur in India has also been told. He is being investigated for corruption in South Africa. Zuma has been the main accused in the fifty billion rand corruption case. It also includes three Gupta brothers. He is said to have a special closeness to the Gupta brothers. The Gupta brothers are accused of allegedly benefitting Zuma’s two sons.

failed to appear before the commission

The Supreme Court has held him guilty of contempt for failing to appear before the commission probing corruption charges during his tenure. 79-year-old Zuma is accused of looting government revenue while in office for nearly nine years from 2009 to 2018. Zuma did not appear in court during the hearing. He was given five days to surrender at the police station.

Zuma should be sentenced to two years in prison

If they do not surrender then their arrest will have to be ordered. According to the court, his sentence cannot be suspended. Being surrounded by allegations of corruption and bribery in several institutions, the commission asked that Zuma be sentenced to two years in prison.

Called Zuma’s statements bizarre

Zuma has repeatedly said that instead of cooperating with the commission, he would go to jail. Constitutional Court Justice Sisi Khampepe, in her ruling on Tuesday morning, described Zuma’s statements as bizarre and unbearable. According to Judge Khampepe, the court has come to the conclusion that Zuma is guilty of contempt of court.