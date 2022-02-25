Former Soviet Bloc countries react to Russian invasion of Ukraine: ‘a crime against peace’



Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has drawn strong condemnation from the former Soviet satellite states, for which images of troops and tanks appear to be painstakingly known for denying a country independence.

There has been some criticism from politicians such as Czech President Milos Zeman and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who have so far been the main pro-Russian voices. Both countries are not unfamiliar with Russia’s brutality – the Czech Republic, as part of Czechoslovakia, in 1968 and Hungary in 1956.

In a speech to the nation on Thursday, Zeman called Russia’s actions in Ukraine “aggression without provocation” and “crimes against peace.”

After Russia sided with Russia in the 2014 acquisition of Crimea, many in the Czech Republic denounced Zeman as a “Kremlin slave” and questioned his own security and intelligence investigations into the alleged involvement of Russian spies in the 2014 massive arms embargo. Explosion.

Zeman admitted on Thursday that he was wrong in his prediction that the Russians would not invade Ukraine because “they are not mad to start an operation that would be more harmful than beneficial for them.”

The country’s highest legal authority, Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Pavel Richetsky, has suggested that a European arrest warrant be issued against Russian President Vladimir Putin. He says Putin should be tried at the International Criminal Court for the first time since World War II for an unprecedented war on the European continent.

In Hungary, high-ranking officials have for weeks avoided direct condemnation of Russia’s move. Under Urban, the country has pursued close ties with Putin, a matter of concern to many of Hungary’s Western partners. On Thursday, however, Urban was clear in his condemnation of the Kremlin.

“Russia invaded Ukraine this morning with military force,” Urban said in a video posted on Facebook. “With our European Union and NATO allies, we condemn Russia’s military action.”

Bulgaria, a close ally of Moscow, followed suit during the Cold War.

President Rumen Radev said, “Strategic bombers and missiles are flying in Europe in the 21st century. It is absolutely unacceptable to attack a sovereign state in the air and at sea.”

Romania also stands firm with its Western partners.

Leaders of the ruling coalition have said that “through today’s brutal attacks, the Russian Federation is the architect of the worst security crisis since World War II.”

Neighboring Moldova, a former Soviet republic, and one of the few former communist Eastern European countries to have not yet joined NATO, echoed these views.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has stressed that Russia’s attack was launched “in violation of international law” and added that the international community “unanimously condemns this military action.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.