World

Former Soviet Bloc countries react to Russian invasion of Ukraine: ‘a crime against peace’

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Former Soviet Bloc countries react to Russian invasion of Ukraine: ‘a crime against peace’
Written by admin
Former Soviet Bloc countries react to Russian invasion of Ukraine: ‘a crime against peace’

Former Soviet Bloc countries react to Russian invasion of Ukraine: ‘a crime against peace’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has drawn strong condemnation from the former Soviet satellite states, for which images of troops and tanks appear to be painstakingly known for denying a country independence.

There has been some criticism from politicians such as Czech President Milos Zeman and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who have so far been the main pro-Russian voices. Both countries are not unfamiliar with Russia’s brutality – the Czech Republic, as part of Czechoslovakia, in 1968 and Hungary in 1956.

File: Victor Urban swaying after his annual State of the Union address at the Warkert Market Conference in Budapest, Hungary, on February 12, 2022.

File: Victor Urban swaying after his annual State of the Union address at the Warkert Market Conference in Budapest, Hungary, on February 12, 2022.
(AP Photo / Anna Silagi, File)

In a speech to the nation on Thursday, Zeman called Russia’s actions in Ukraine “aggression without provocation” and “crimes against peace.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

After Russia sided with Russia in the 2014 acquisition of Crimea, many in the Czech Republic denounced Zeman as a “Kremlin slave” and questioned his own security and intelligence investigations into the alleged involvement of Russian spies in the 2014 massive arms embargo. Explosion.

Zeman admitted on Thursday that he was wrong in his prediction that the Russians would not invade Ukraine because “they are not mad to start an operation that would be more harmful than beneficial for them.”

File: President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman addresses the media during a joint press conference after their meeting with Austrian President Alexander van der Belen at the Huffberg Palace on June 10, 2021 in Vienna, Austria.

File: President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman addresses the media during a joint press conference after their meeting with Austrian President Alexander van der Belen at the Huffberg Palace on June 10, 2021 in Vienna, Austria.
(AP Photo / Lisa Luther, file)

READ Also  One hostage released unharmed from Texas synagogue

The country’s highest legal authority, Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Pavel Richetsky, has suggested that a European arrest warrant be issued against Russian President Vladimir Putin. He says Putin should be tried at the International Criminal Court for the first time since World War II for an unprecedented war on the European continent.

Biden condemns Russia’s decision to impose sanctions “not planned” to disrupt energy exports

In Hungary, high-ranking officials have for weeks avoided direct condemnation of Russia’s move. Under Urban, the country has pursued close ties with Putin, a matter of concern to many of Hungary’s Western partners. On Thursday, however, Urban was clear in his condemnation of the Kremlin.

“Russia invaded Ukraine this morning with military force,” Urban said in a video posted on Facebook. “With our European Union and NATO allies, we condemn Russia’s military action.”

Bulgaria, a close ally of Moscow, followed suit during the Cold War.

President Rumen Radev said, “Strategic bombers and missiles are flying in Europe in the 21st century. It is absolutely unacceptable to attack a sovereign state in the air and at sea.”

A woman walks past the rubble after Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

A woman walks past the rubble after Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
(AP Photo / Evgeny Maloletka)

Romania also stands firm with its Western partners.

Leaders of the ruling coalition have said that “through today’s brutal attacks, the Russian Federation is the architect of the worst security crisis since World War II.”

Neighboring Moldova, a former Soviet republic, and one of the few former communist Eastern European countries to have not yet joined NATO, echoed these views.

READ Also  DGCA extended ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights until 30 November 2021

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has stressed that Russia’s attack was launched “in violation of international law” and added that the international community “unanimously condemns this military action.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Soviet #Bloc #countries #react #Russian #invasion #Ukraine #crime #peace

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  COVID origins: Republicans ramp up pressure on NIH about risky research

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment