Former Team India Coach Paddy Upton Opens Up in His Book About Advising Indian Cricketers To Make Physical Relations Before Match

Paddy Upton, the former mental conditioning coach of the Indian cricket team, has made a big disclosure in his book ‘The Barefoot Coach’. He has written in the book that he had advised Indian players to have physical relations before the match. At the same time, the then head coach Gary Kirsten was also annoyed by this.

Paddy Upton has given this information while writing in detail in his book ‘The Barefoot Coach’. He also told that during that time he had given this advice to players like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir with full information and its benefits.

At the same time, even during the preparation of the 2009 Champions Trophy, he had given this advice to the players with full notes. Paddy Upton, led by head coach Gary Kirsten, had to apologize for this advice given to the players. He later admitted that it was his mistake to give such advice to Indian players.

Paddy Upton was appointed as Mental Conditioning Coach in 2009. He was the coach of the Indian team till 2011. Even when India won the ODI World Cup, he was part of the staff. However, he was not reinstated after his contract expired. Apart from this, he has also been the assistant coach of Rajasthan Royals.

What are its benefits?

Juan Carlos Medina, general coordinator of the Sports Department of the University of Mexico, also believes that having physical relations before a sports competition benefits players. This makes the players mentally relaxed, satisfied and happy. Due to this, the tension of his mind completely ends, which supports him in the match.

At the same time, Maria Cristina Rodriguez, Director of Sports Medicine of Mexico’s National Autonomous University (UNAM), believes that any player’s performance is not affected after having a physical relationship. Rather it helps the players.

He told in a CNN report that, ‘By doing this your body burns only 200 to 300 kcal. But it makes your mind, body relaxed and completely relaxed. The calories burned can be increased by eating chocolate or biscuits.