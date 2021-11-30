The former dean of Temple University’s business school was found guilty Monday of using fraudulent data between 2014 and 2018 to boost the school’s national rankings and increase revenue, federal prosecutors said.

The former dean, Moses Porat, 74, was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, in a plan by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to increase the ranking of the University’s Fox School of Business in Philadelphia. Said in a statement on Monday. The school’s online MBA program was ranked the best in the country in the years since US News & World Report falsified the data.

Prosecutors say Mr Porat conspired to publish inflated metrics about Isaac Gottlieb, then-professional professor and Marjorie O’Neill, then-school finance and accounting manager, enrollment, test scores and students’ work experience.

Mr. No date has been set for Porat’s execution, said Jennifer Crandall, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He faces up to 25 years in prison and a 500,000 fine, prosecutors said in April.