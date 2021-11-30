Former Temple University Dean Found Guilty of Faking Data for National Rankings
The former dean of Temple University’s business school was found guilty Monday of using fraudulent data between 2014 and 2018 to boost the school’s national rankings and increase revenue, federal prosecutors said.
The former dean, Moses Porat, 74, was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, in a plan by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to increase the ranking of the University’s Fox School of Business in Philadelphia. Said in a statement on Monday. The school’s online MBA program was ranked the best in the country in the years since US News & World Report falsified the data.
Prosecutors say Mr Porat conspired to publish inflated metrics about Isaac Gottlieb, then-professional professor and Marjorie O’Neill, then-school finance and accounting manager, enrollment, test scores and students’ work experience.
Mr. No date has been set for Porat’s execution, said Jennifer Crandall, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He faces up to 25 years in prison and a 500,000 fine, prosecutors said in April.
Min. Gottlieb pleaded guilty in June and Ms. O’Neill in May to a count of wire fraud. Mr Gottlieb will be sentenced in March and Ms O’Neill in December, Ms Crandall said. They each face up to five years in prison and a 500,000 fine, prosecutors said in a statement in April.
Mr Porat’s lawyer did not respond to an email or phone call on Monday. It was not immediately clear which lawyers represented Mr Gottlieb and Ms O’Neill.
“This case is certainly unusual, but at its base it is just a case of fraud and underlying greed,” Jennifer Arbiter Williams, a U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said in a statement Monday. She said Mr Porat had given false information “to deceive the ranking system, potential students and donors”.
Between 2014 and 2018, fraudulent data led to a sudden increase in the ranking of business school online and part-time MBA programs from US News & World Report, prosecutors said. Colleges and universities often jockey for higher positions in the publication’s annual college rankings, which are strictly adhered to, so that they can attract talented students and raise fundraising dollars.
Temple’s part-time MBA program rose from 53rd in the country in 2014 to seventh in 2017, prosecutors said. He is now ranked 41st. The online MBA program was rated the best in the country between 2015 and 2018, but is now ranked 100th out of 300.
Prosecutors said Mr. Porat “boasted about this ranking” in marketing materials for the business school.
“Enrollment in Fox’s OMBA and PMBA programs has increased dramatically in a few short years, increasing the education revenue by millions of dollars a year,” prosecutors said in a statement Monday.
In a statement issued in April, Terry Harris, special agent in charge of the education department’s inspector general’s office, said Mr Porat had abused his position of trust to defraud students.
“We will continue to aggressively pursue students who cheat or manipulate the system for their own selfish ends,” she said.
Mr. Bala Sinwid, Pa. Porat was the dean of the business school between 1996 and 2018, until he was removed for falsifying data, the plaintiffs said. The school reported in 2018 to US News and World Report that it had misrepresented the data. Temple hired law firm Jones Della to review the business school’s data reporting process, and according to the university’s website, the firm found that the school had reported data incorrectly by 2014.
A university spokeswoman said Monday that the temple has paid about $ 17 million in settlements to alumni, the U.S. Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
“This is a sad moment for our students and alumni,” a university spokesman said in a statement on Monday.
“The evidence presented at the trial speaks for itself, but it is not representative of the temple,” he said.
Temple University is not the only institution that has been caught tampering with the college ranking system – in particular, the curiously watched US News and World Report rankings – by twisting the rules, cherry picking data or just lying.
In 2011, Iona College in New Rochelle, north of New York City, admitted that its staff had lied for years not only about test scores but also about graduation rates, retention of new students, student-teacher ratios, acceptance rates and alumni donations.
Claremont McKenna College, a small, prestigious California school, admitted in 2012 that it had submitted false SAT scores to publications such as US News & World Report over the years.
