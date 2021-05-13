Former U.K. Prime Minister Faces Parliament in Lobbying Scandal

LONDON — Not many former British prime ministers adapt simply to life after 10 Downing Avenue or acquire the respect afforded to some ex-leaders around the globe.

However few have fallen as far and as quick as David Cameron, who on Thursday made his first public look since a lobbying scandal forged a harsh mild on his character and judgment, in addition to the shifting morals of British public life.

Mr. Cameron’s embarrassment is especially stunning as a result of greater than a decade in the past and earlier than changing into prime minister, he himself had warned {that a} disaster over lobbying was the “subsequent massive scandal ready to occur” following an outcry over lawmakers’ bills.

“Everyone knows the way it works,” Mr. Cameron stated in a speech in 2010. “The lunches, the hospitality, the quiet phrase in your ear, the ex-ministers and ex-advisers for rent, serving to massive enterprise discover the fitting approach to get its approach.”