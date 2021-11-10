Former U.S.C. Official Pleads Guilty in College Admissions Scandal



“I think most people would agree that universities and colleges do not accept a person with a high SAT score or a high GPA,” said Judge Talwani. “It’s their choice, and no one will charge the admissions officer for violating honest services by admitting a student whose father is donating next to the building.”

By the same token, she said, it’s not possible for the admissions department to realize that if a space doesn’t go to the best athlete, instead “to get a new floor in the gym?”

Dr. Hennell’s lawyer, Nina Marino, compared her client to Stanford sailing coach John Vandemore, who pleaded guilty to federal racketing charges in the same investigation. Mr. Vandemore said he met Mr. Singer’s checks were handed over to Stanford development officials, who planned to use the money for new boats.

Key figures from “Operation Varsity Blues” 1 card out of 4 Charges filed against more than 50 people. In 2019, a federal investigation known as Operation Varsity Blues caught dozens of parents, coaches and exam administrators embroiled in a massive college admissions scheme that involved athletic programs at the University of Southern California, Yale, Stanford and other schools. Lynchpin. William Singer is the admissions consultant at the heart of the scheme. He made extensive efforts to bribe instructors and test supervisors, falsify test scores, and build student character. He has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the government. He was not punished.

The plaintiff, Chris Basil, stated that Dr. Singer was a consultant. Henel was paying. And although this money Dr. Although going into the fund instead of going into Hennell’s pocket, he said, she had access to it, she could use it for her own projects and take commercial advantage of it, as a kind of kickback.

“She uses it to advance herself personally,” Mr Basil said.

Her plea came about a month after a federal jury in Boston convicted two parents, Gamal Abdelaziz, a former casino executive, and John Wilson, a private equity financier; They were the first to prosecute.

Dr. Henel was directly implicated in Mr Abdelaziz’s case. The plaintiffs said she helped Mr. Abdelaziz’s daughter gain entry into the USC as a basketball recruit in 2018, even though she did not form her high school university team.