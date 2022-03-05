World

Former Ukrainian ambassador on Putin’s kill list calls on Biden, America ‘to be leader of the world’

12 hours ago
by admin
Ukraine’s former ambassador to the United States, who said he was on the Russian assassination list, told Gadget Clock on Friday that President Biden and the United States must lead to end Russia’s war with Ukraine.

“Now is the time for President Biden [to make] Real history, “said Valerie Chali from an undisclosed location in Ukraine.” Now is the real time for America to take the lead, to take the lead, to save the world. “

“We trust President Biden, we trust the Americans,” he continued. “We want you to be a world leader.”

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images | Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images)

Friday marks the ninth day of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chali, who served as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States from 2015 to 2019, said one of the best ways to impose sanctions on Russia was not to stifle its economy, but to meet Putin’s aggression with military force.

“Providing the most effective sanctions on Russia [Ukraine with] Defensive weapons, including sophisticated anti-missile [and] Anti-air equipment, “said Chali.

Russian military says it has seized a nuclear power plant in Ukraine early Friday. According to UN and Ukrainian officials, some parts of the plant caught fire during the attack, but no radiation was emitted.

Chali told Gadget Clock that Ukraine was ready to fight “weeks and months” if necessary, because “there is no other option for Ukrainians.”

“If we lose it, we will be slaves to the Russian dictatorship,” said Chali, who serves as board chairman of the Ukraine Crisis Media Center.

Since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s military has denied Western intelligence estimates that Kyiv could collapse within 72 hours of the invasion.

Residents took refuge below the Kyiv metro station during a Russian artillery attack on Kiev, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Residents took refuge below the Kyiv metro station during a Russian artillery attack on Kiev, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
(Getty Images via Erin Tribe / Bloomberg)

Chali told Gadget Clock that if the Russians targeted his family, he would have no choice but to take up arms.

“I’ll talk to you openly,” he said. “If they kill my family, if they kill my relatives, unfortunately, I will stop [my] Diplomatic activity … I will go further. “

(Gadget Clock Digital)

As one of the country’s top diplomats, Chali told Gadget Clock that he had met with Putin on several occasions, including once in Crimea after the Russians seized it from Ukraine in 2014. Chali said he welcomed Putin to Crimea “on Ukrainian soil”, which he told Gadget Clock “surprised” Putin.

Shelley said that every time she met Putin, she saw in the dictator’s eyes “just three characters like Senator McCain: KGB.”

