Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko says Putin is ‘war criminal’ guilty of ‘crimes against humanity’



Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Sunday stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “war criminal” for the “catastrophic humanitarian situation” on the Ukrainian people and argued that the 11-day conflict should now be considered a “normal war”. Global security increases every day.

Speaking from Kiev soil, Poroshenko, who served as Ukraine’s president from 2014 to 2019, described Fox Business’s “Sunday Morning Future” as a “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in several Ukrainian cities, despite dozens of overnight attempts to evacuate. Killed. Civilian

“We must be proud to be the brave Ukrainian soldiers of the unity of the Ukrainian people who have shown and destroyed all these scenes of Putin,” Poroshenko said. “First, he wanted to occupy Ukraine for 48 hours, then within 72 hours. But today is the 11th day of our war.”

“Putin is not just an aggressor. Putin is a war criminal. Putin commits crimes against humanity,” he added.

Poroshenko mentions how shelling is taking place in major cities of Ukraine in the 21st century.

“This is a genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Poroshenko said.

“We should keep Ukraine’s airspace above Ukrainian soil,” he said. “Of course, we need military jets to cover nuclear power plants because nuclear pollution does not see the limits. And the five articles of the Washington agreement do not protect the Western world from the destructive Putin madness.”

Poroshenko, who is grateful for plans to send NATO warplanes from Poland, the Slovak Republic and Germany, said the support was vital because Ukrainian troops “not only protect Ukraine’s soil, we protect Europe’s security here and world security at the end of the day.”

During Poroshenko’s presidency, when he was commander of Ukraine’s armed forces, Russian forces invaded the Donbass region of Ukraine. He described the change in President Vladimir Putin over the past few years as his ambitions in Ukraine and Europe remained unclear.

“It was another Putin in 2014,” he said. “Please believe his mental capacity is completely different. And I think he’s a crazy man. And I think the growing threat to global security is definitely increasing. So everyone should understand that this is not just a Ukrainian war. This is our general war.” “And we have to stop Putin. We have no choice.”

Although he prefers a diplomatic solution to the conflict, he says he is not optimistic.

“I like the diplomatic solution. And there is certainly no nation in the world that wants more peace than the Ukrainians,” he said. “We have to be united. Well, with the current European Union, for example, with the participation of France and Germany and the United States. It’s just to show unity and demonstrate negotiation skills.”