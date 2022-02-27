Former Ukrainian tennis player opened front against russian president Putin players have appealed for peace

Russian player Andre Rublev, who won the Dubai Tennis Trophy on Saturday night, also appealed for peace by writing No War Please on camera after his semi-final match.

A former Ukrainian tennis player has also opened a front against Russian President Putin and has said that he is ready to take up the gun for his country. At the same time, Russian President Putin is also facing opposition in his country for going to war with Ukraine. Russian player Andre Rublev, who won the Dubai Tennis Trophy on Saturday, wrote no war please on camera after his semi-final match and appealed for peace.

Former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovskiy said in an interview that he was on vacation with his family when he received information about the Russian invasion. Leaving his family safe in Hungary, he will return to Ukraine and fight with Russia. At the same time, he said that I have registered myself to fight with Russia only recently. I don’t have any military experience but I do have experience operating my own personal gun. At the same time, he has urged the Europeans to demonstrate against the Russian invasion.

At the same time, Russian player Andre Rublev, who won the Dubai Tennis Trophy on Saturday night, also appealed for peace by writing No War Please on the camera after his semi-final match. The Russian players, after confirming their place in the final, went to a cameraman present in the stadium and wrote No War Please on his camera. When Andre wrote this message, the people present there encouraged him a lot.

Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov has also opposed Putin’s attack on Ukraine. In an interview to India Today, Gary said that if Putin succeeds in the war with Ukraine, then the next number could be Taiwan. At the same time he said that I see it as an insult to Russia and Russian citizens. It is similar to what Adolf Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin did in their respective countries.

Ukrainian player Diana Yastremska, who won the women’s tennis tournament three times, has also left the country due to the Russian invasion and moved to France with her sister. He gave this information in an Instagram story posted on Saturday. In her Instagram story, Diana wrote that thanks France, Ukraine stays strong.