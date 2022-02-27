World

Former Ukrainian tennis player opened front against russian president Putin players have appealed for peace

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Former Ukrainian tennis player opened front against russian president Putin players have appealed for peace
Written by admin
Former Ukrainian tennis player opened front against russian president Putin players have appealed for peace

Former Ukrainian tennis player opened front against russian president Putin players have appealed for peace

Former Ukrainian tennis player opened front against russian president Putin players have appealed for peace

Russian player Andre Rublev, who won the Dubai Tennis Trophy on Saturday night, also appealed for peace by writing No War Please on camera after his semi-final match.

A former Ukrainian tennis player has also opened a front against Russian President Putin and has said that he is ready to take up the gun for his country. At the same time, Russian President Putin is also facing opposition in his country for going to war with Ukraine. Russian player Andre Rublev, who won the Dubai Tennis Trophy on Saturday, wrote no war please on camera after his semi-final match and appealed for peace.

Former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovskiy said in an interview that he was on vacation with his family when he received information about the Russian invasion. Leaving his family safe in Hungary, he will return to Ukraine and fight with Russia. At the same time, he said that I have registered myself to fight with Russia only recently. I don’t have any military experience but I do have experience operating my own personal gun. At the same time, he has urged the Europeans to demonstrate against the Russian invasion.

At the same time, Russian player Andre Rublev, who won the Dubai Tennis Trophy on Saturday night, also appealed for peace by writing No War Please on the camera after his semi-final match. The Russian players, after confirming their place in the final, went to a cameraman present in the stadium and wrote No War Please on his camera. When Andre wrote this message, the people present there encouraged him a lot.

READ Also  Pentagon report revealed China installed fiber optic network during tension on LAC Beijing may have thousand nuclear weapons by 2030

Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov has also opposed Putin’s attack on Ukraine. In an interview to India Today, Gary said that if Putin succeeds in the war with Ukraine, then the next number could be Taiwan. At the same time he said that I see it as an insult to Russia and Russian citizens. It is similar to what Adolf Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin did in their respective countries.

Ukrainian player Diana Yastremska, who won the women’s tennis tournament three times, has also left the country due to the Russian invasion and moved to France with her sister. He gave this information in an Instagram story posted on Saturday. In her Instagram story, Diana wrote that thanks France, Ukraine stays strong.


#Ukrainian #tennis #player #opened #front #russian #president #Putin #players #appealed #peace

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Increased Threat From Al-Qaeda Working Under Taliban In Afghanistan: United Nation Report

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment