Former university professor to plead guilty after allegedly defrauding students and professors of $1.1 million



A former University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee professor has signed an application agreement in a federal wire fraud case after he allegedly cheated university students and received more than $ 1.1 million.

U Liu, also known as Troy Liu, 41, a former professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, signed an application agreement on Feb. 11 after being charged with wire fraud, according to the judiciary. He allegedly received more than $ 1.1 million from the project with money from students and visiting professors.

A press release from the Judiciary states that Liu received money from foreign graduates of the university after making false promises and representations, telling students that their tuition would be waived by participating in a program he controlled.

The program, which did not exist, would also pay students for any expenses related to their education at the university “including tuition and other expenses”, and Liu allegedly wrote a letter to students about the program using a pseudonym and used it to look like this. University logo, according to the Department of Justice.

University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee has already waived students’ tuition because they were research assistants, according to a press release.

Liu operated the so-called scheme from April 2016 until at least November 2020. He did not use the money received from the students to pay their tuition, but used a portion for personal reasons, including credit card expenses and investment account financing. Judiciary

To cover up the alleged scheme, Liu created a fraudulent research agreement between the university and a fictitious company based in China and used a portion of the money for the agreement.

A now-deleted faculty profile for Liu, the former professor has been employed at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since at least 2009.

According to the judiciary, wire fraud can result in a maximum of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $ 250,000, and a maximum of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $ 250,000 for illegal financial transactions.