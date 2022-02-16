World

Former university professor to plead guilty after allegedly defrauding students and professors of $1.1 million

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Former university professor to plead guilty after allegedly defrauding students and professors of .1 million
Written by admin
Former university professor to plead guilty after allegedly defrauding students and professors of .1 million

Former university professor to plead guilty after allegedly defrauding students and professors of $1.1 million

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A former University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee professor has signed an application agreement in a federal wire fraud case after he allegedly cheated university students and received more than $ 1.1 million.

U Liu, also known as Troy Liu, 41, a former professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, signed an application agreement on Feb. 11 after being charged with wire fraud, according to the judiciary. He allegedly received more than $ 1.1 million from the project with money from students and visiting professors.

A press release from the Judiciary states that Liu received money from foreign graduates of the university after making false promises and representations, telling students that their tuition would be waived by participating in a program he controlled.

University of Wisconsin - Profile picture of the Milwaukee faculty at U Liu.

University of Wisconsin – Profile picture of the Milwaukee faculty at U Liu.
(University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee)

Harvard professor Charles Liber pleaded guilty to concealing relations with China

The program, which did not exist, would also pay students for any expenses related to their education at the university “including tuition and other expenses”, and Liu allegedly wrote a letter to students about the program using a pseudonym and used it to look like this. University logo, according to the Department of Justice.

University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee has already waived students’ tuition because they were research assistants, according to a press release.

University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee Campus.

University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee Campus.
(University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee)

READ Also  Nor’easter Could Bring Heavy Snowfall, Powerful Winds This Weekend – Gadget Clock

The University of Tennessee has reinstated a professor who was released from ties with China

Liu operated the so-called scheme from April 2016 until at least November 2020. He did not use the money received from the students to pay their tuition, but used a portion for personal reasons, including credit card expenses and investment account financing. Judiciary

To cover up the alleged scheme, Liu created a fraudulent research agreement between the university and a fictitious company based in China and used a portion of the money for the agreement.

A now-deleted faculty profile for Liu, the former professor has been employed at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since at least 2009.

University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee Campus.

University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee Campus.

According to the judiciary, wire fraud can result in a maximum of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $ 250,000, and a maximum of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $ 250,000 for illegal financial transactions.

#university #professor #plead #guilty #allegedly #defrauding #students #professors #million

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  donated Indian mi24 helicopter captured by Taliban in Afghanistan

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment