Former US ambassador accused of illegal lobbying for Qatari government



A former U.S. ambassador is in hot water after allegations of illegal lobbying for a foreign government surfaced.

Richard Olson, the former US ambassador to Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, has been arrested on charges of misconduct while lobbying for the Qatari government. Authorities have accused Olson of using his position to broker for himself after his tenure as ambassador.

His alleged actions would violate multiple “rolling door” regulations – conditions against lobbying for the same group that did business for the nation. Rolling door regulations exist to prevent government employees from compromising their work.

Olson filed documents in court earlier this month saying he would plead guilty to the charges.

“I, Richard Gustav Olson, have agreed to submit an information in the case named above,” Olson wrote. “I want to plead guilty, plead guilty in the Central District of California, and settle the case in the district of Colombia where I am present.”

Due to the growing instability in Ukraine and rising gas prices, Qatar has remained an exciting ally of the United States.

As the world’s second-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Qatar is poised to become an important resource as Russian troops continue to attack neighboring Ukraine. Russia supplies about 40% of Europe Natural gas And Moscow has used these energy markets against NATO

President Biden met with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the White House earlier this month. Biden told him he was strengthening the US alliance with the state as it faced a Western power crisis over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Qatar is a good friend and reliable partner,” Biden said. “And I am informing Congress that I will nominate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally to reflect the importance of our relationship.”