Former US Attorney Christine Nolan launches GOP bid for Vermont’s open Senate seat

Exclusive: Former U.S. Attorney Christine Nolan is promising a “new perspective” as she launches a Republican campaign for an open Senate seat in Vermont for nearly half a century after retiring Democrat Sen. Patrick Leahy.

“I’m competing for the Senate because we need leadership that will unify the country – leadership that will work across the Isle to bring about positive change for Vermont and their families,” Nolan said Tuesday when he officially announced his candidacy in a first-share announcement. With Gadget Clock.

Nolan, 42, a lifelong Vermonter, Lehi of Vermont, and Republican Gov. Phil Scott had his backing when he was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2017 to be the first female U.S. attorney in state history. And Nolan, who was vice president of the nationwide effort to combat sexual harassment in housing, will make history again if she becomes Vermont’s first female senator in November.

“When I think about what defines Vermont, I think of our independent consciousness. Our work ethic, our natural beauty. And our tradition of stepping up and taking care of each other in difficult times,” Nolan began his campaign. He said to do it “I think being born in Vermont, growing up in Vermont and calling myself Vermonter is a blessing and a privilege. That privilege and that blessing – which I did nothing to earn, I was just lucky – called me to public service and to return to the state that gave me He gave so much. “

Nolan, who led an investigation that uncovered an illegal kickback scheme that over-evaluated the highly addictive opioid painkillers by Purdue Pharma that led to a historic $ 8.3 billion settlement with the pharmaceutical giant, did not highlight that “the government’s first job Prevent. Use drugs and treat those who have substance abuse disorders. “

He added that “we need to bring our workforce back to work so that our small businesses can thrive, stay open and create jobs.”

Nolan is by far the only major Republican to have jumped into the Senate race. If he wins the August 7 GOP primary, he is likely to face Democratic Republican Peter Welch in the November general election. The 74-year-old Welch, a former longtime state lawmaker who has held the Big House seat of Congress in Vermont for a decade and a half, is an irresistible favorite for the Democratic primary.

And in a heavy blue state that last elected a Republican in the Senate 22 years ago – when moderate GOP Sen Jim Jeffords was re-elected – Welch would be considered the favorite to win the open seat race. But in a rough political cycle for Democrats as they try to defend their razor-thin majority in the Senate, Nolan could pull off a catastrophe.

Nolan hit a bipartisan tone in his announcement, targeting both major political parties.

“Leaders of both parties have lost their way in Washington. They are more interested in fighting each other and beating the other party. It’s insanity and noise. It’s ‘I win or you lose,'” he argued.

And he predicted that “when we can choose a new generation leader with people with a new perspective, new strength, servant heart, we can create a new course where we begin to reach across corridors and the way Vermonters treat each other.” Other: Neighbors. I want to go to Washington to serve the Vermonters, to serve the people, not just a political party and its agenda. “