Former US intelligence officer admits to hacking offense at work for Emirates

But according to former employees, Emirates had bigger ambitions and repeatedly pressured Cyberpoint employees to exceed the limits of the company’s US license.

Cyberpoint rejected requests from Emirati intelligence operatives to try to crack encryption codes and hack websites placed on US servers – operations that would have steered away from US law.

So in 2015 Emirates founded Darkmatter – a company not bound by US law – and lured several US employees of Cyberpoint to join, including three defendants.

According to a roster of employees obtained by The New York Times, Darkmatter hired several other former NSA and CIA officers, some of whom earned salaries of hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

The investigation into Darkmatter’s US employees has been ongoing for years, and it was unclear whether prosecutors would make charges. Experts cited potential diplomatic concerns about jeopardizing the United States’ ties with the emirate – a country that has had close ties with several previous US administrations – as well as concerns about whether the matter should be addressed. Pushing forward may expose embarrassing details about the extent of cooperation. Darkmatter and US intelligence agencies.

There is also a reality that US laws have been slow to adapt to technological changes, which have provided lucrative work for former spies once trained to conduct offensive cyber operations against US adversaries.

In particular, the rules governing what U.S. intelligence and military personnel can provide to foreign governments and what they cannot provide were drawn up for 20th-century warfare – for example, US military strategy. But training foreign forces or selling defense equipment such as guns or missiles.