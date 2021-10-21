Former US President Donald Trump will start a media company will challenge Twitter and Facebook

Due to the compulsion of not being able to make contact with the common people, America’s Former President Donald Trump Now going to start his own media company. Ten months ago on January 6, Trump’s alleged role in the violence on the US Parliament complex came to light. social media account closed were done.

On Wednesday, he announced that he is going to start a new media company, which will have its own social media platform. Trump said his intention to launch the Trump Media and Technology Group and its app “Truth Social” was to create a rival to the information technology giants that have shut down their accounts and “suppressed their voices”. tried.”

Trump said in a statement, “We live in a world where the Taliban Twitter But your favorite US President is silenced. This is not acceptable.” The new company has been created through the merger of ‘Digital World Acquisition Corp’.

Trump has been talking about starting his own social media company since the accounts were closed on Twitter and Facebook. The initial launch of the app will be done next month and it will be rolled out across the country by next year.

Outgoing President Donald Trump has said that he and his supporters cannot be silenced after being permanently banned by Twitter. This unprecedented move by the California-based social media company came after Trump tweeted that he would not attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected US President Joe Biden on January 20.

At the time of his permanent suspension, Trump had 8.87 million followers and was following 51 people. A few hours after being banned on Twitter, Trump said in a statement, ‘I expected this to happen. We are in talks with other sites and will make a big announcement on this very soon and we are also looking into the possibility of building our own platform in the near future. We will not sit silent.

He said, “Twitter is not about freedom of expression, it is just a platform promoting extreme leftist thought, where the most dangerous people in the world are allowed to speak freely. You stay connected with us.