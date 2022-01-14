former uttarpradesh minister swami prasad maurya will join samajwadi party

Swami Prasad Maurya, who lately resigned from the Yogi cupboard of Uttar Pradesh, will join Akhilesh Yadav’s military alongside together with his supporters right now. There’s a crowd of supporters exterior his home earlier than becoming a member of the Samajwadi Party. Supporters are holding posters of Akhilesh Yadav and Maurya of their palms. Together with Swami Prasad Maurya, lots of his supporters MLAs might join the SP.

Earlier than becoming a member of the Samajwadi Party, Swami Prasad Maurya tweeted and wrote that January 14, Makar Sankranti, Swami’s bugle revolution. The phantasm of BJP is damaged, BJP is the tip of the conch shell. Earlier, he had additionally tweeted attacking RSS and BJP. Maurya had written in tweeting that the snake-like RSS and snake-like BJP will be killed solely by eliminating Swami Roopy Mongoose from UP.

Lucknow | Supporters collect exterior Swami Prasad Maurya’s residence Maurya, who resigned as a minister on January 11 has introduced to join Samajwadi Party right now pic.twitter.com/dOel0mFcJd — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

Swami Prasad Maurya, a resident of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, has been energetic within the politics of the state for greater than thirty years. He has a very good maintain within the OBC group and particularly within the Kushwaha group. Maurya received the meeting elections for the primary time in 1996 on a BSP ticket. After this he misplaced the 2007 election however Mayawati made him a minister in her authorities.

Within the yr 2012, Swami Prasad Maurya once more received the election on BSP ticket however his son Uttam Maurya and daughter Sanghamitra Maurya misplaced the election. In late 2016, he left Mayawati’s facet and joined the BJP. Within the yr 2017, he received the meeting elections and have become a minister within the Yogi authorities. Not solely this, within the yr 2019, his daughter Sanghamitra Maurya contested the Lok Sabha elections from Badaun on a BJP ticket and defeated SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav. Although Sanghamitra Maurya remains to be in BJP.

After the resignation of Swami Prasad Maurya, lots of his supporting MLAs have additionally left the BJP. After Maurya’s resignation, BJP MLA Brajesh Prajapati, MLA Bhagwati Sagar, MLA Roshan Lal, MLA Vinay Shakya, MLA Bala Awasthi and MLA Mukesh Verma additionally resigned. Not solely this, other than Maurya, two extra ministers have additionally resigned from the Yogi cupboard.