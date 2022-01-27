Former Vice President Hamid Ansari raised questions on democracy bjp leader Naqvi replied – Former Vice President Hamid Ansari raised questions on democracy, Naqvi said

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that anti-Modi has now turned into anti-national. Those who used to take advantage of minority votes are now worried about the current positive atmosphere in the country.

On Wednesday, 26 January, Hamid Ansari, while addressing a virtual program organized by an American organization, raised questions on Indian democracy and said that efforts are being made to convert civic nationalism into cultural nationalism in the country. BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi retaliated on these statements of Hamid Ansari and said that while opposing Modi, he became anti-national.

Expressing concern about the rise of Hindu nationalism, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, while participating in a virtual panel discussion organized by the American organization Indian American Muslim Council, said that in recent years we have seen the establishment of cultural nationalism by eliminating civic nationalism. efforts are being made.

Apart from this, he also said that attempts are being made to present an electoral majority under the guise of religious and monopolistic political power. For these reasons, efforts are also being made to promote intolerance, injustice, unrest and insecurity and these people want that citizens should be divided on the basis of their faith. At the same time, he said that there is a need to fight such trends legally and politically.

BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi retaliated strongly against these statements made by Hamid Ansari in an event organized by the American organization. Naqvi said that anti-Modi has now turned into anti-national. Those who used to take advantage of minority votes are now worried about the current positive atmosphere in the country.

On the other hand, Bihar government minister Shahnawaz Hussain also targeted and said that there cannot be a bigger person for Muslims than Narendra Modi, former Vice President Hamid Ansari has already been giving many controversial statements, talking against the country whose people gave a big post. Can’t tolerate