Former White House intern opens autism museum in Michigan



Xavier DeGrot, who made history as a White House intern on autism, is making his mark again by opening a museum dedicated to the history of autism in Michigan.

Digrott, a 31-year-old Lansing resident who did an internship for President Trump, celebrated the grand opening of his Autism History Museum on February 4. He hopes the museum will raise public awareness and serve as a welcoming community space for both children and adults. .

“There has never been a museum in the history of autism like this,” DeGrout told Gadget Clock Digital.

The museum is located inside the Meridian Mall, not far from Michigan State University and the Michigan Capitol. He was assisted in opening the museum by legendary former MSU football coach Mark Dantonio, who donated money to start the project with his wife Becky.

Dantonio said DeGrout has a “great heart” and he is “trying to do good” for many people.

“I became acquainted with X when I was a football coach in Michigan State and he often came to practice,” Dantonio told Gadget Clock Digital Saturday, calling Digrot his nickname. “I got to know him over time and learn about his mission and what he was trying to do. I thought it was a worthy cause that would affect a lot of people and there would be something that I could go back a bit. And do something positive about it.” . “

DeGrout made national titles in 2020 when he did an internship at the White House under Trump. He is thought to have been the first person to disclose an autism diagnosis to an intern at the White House.

Her new museum is housed in a mall storefront space with offices for her foundation, as well as a timeline of the sometimes painful history of autism beginning in the 1900s.

Autism has been linked to schizophrenia and then to mental retardation, and some have even been considered “devilish by society,” Degrot said. Still, people on the spectrum and those with autism, but not fully diagnosed, have had a “profound” impact on society, including Thomas Edison, Albert Einstein, Greta Thanberg and Elon Musk, he said.

“There was a lot of negative history but there was also a lot of positive history about autism and that’s what I’m showing,” DeGrot said.

DeGroat is happy that the museum is in the mall, a gathering place for students and families. And Meridian Mall has also taken on new partnerships.

“This is a real win for us and for him,” Dan Irwin, senior general manager of CBL Properties, owner and operator of Meridian Mall, told Gadget Clock Digital. “Meridian Mall is the first museum in the history of autism to be spectacular. And let me tell you, I don’t know anyone else who has been able to convey this message like Xavier. He’s great.”

The Degrot Lansing-based Xavier Degrot Autism Foundation started in 2018 to help others overcome barriers, including autism, and he has already used that platform to change public policy at the national and local levels.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law the 2020 bipartisan law that Digroet wanted to allow state driver’s licenses and license plates to indicate to law enforcement that a person has autism or a communication impediment.

The new designation – embedded in the data stored on the ID card – should alert the police that the sensitive overload of lights and sirens when they catch someone with autism may indicate a dissolved situation that could be misunderstood by an incoming officer. People with autism may also have difficulty communicating and may be very sensitive to physical touch, allowing them to react in a way that an officer perceives as threatening.

DeGroat also successfully reps. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., And Michael Burgess, R-Texas, worked to identify the state ID card in a bipartisan letter to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) indicating that anyone had a communication barrier. The added information will alert TSA agents on how people with autism may react suddenly to noise, stress and touch associated with airline safety.

“Since I met Xavier in 2016 when he was an intern in my congressional office, I’ve come to hope that he can achieve what he wants,” Kildi told Gadget Clock Digital. “I commend him for this latest achievement.”

At the age of 4 he was diagnosed with autism and misunderstood most of his childhood. Degrot had a rough time at school. He was threatened and called “disabled”. His peers would persuade him to do something, like shooting a rubber band in class, which got him into trouble. In high school, when he was struggling to cope and was very anxious, he took some time off at the library, where he began reading influential leaders.

At the age of 18, his father began taking him regularly to the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mitch, where DeGrout would dream of working there and one day become a curator.

Now that he has a museum of his own, DeGrot hopes that people will be able to appreciate the unique features of others and not count on them because of their perceived incapacity.

“I want people to know that autism is just a label,” he said. “And it doesn’t define that person.”