Former WNBA star Shoni Schimmel facing potential jail time for felony assault

9 seconds ago
Former two-time WNBA All-Star and subject Rez off Documentary Shoni Shimmel, 29, was arrested Friday in Oregon for serious assault and criminal mischief.

The arrest is linked to an incident on June 13, 2021, when Shimmel reportedly strangled an ex-partner during a dispute. Shimmel was charged with assault after the victim showed “significant bodily harm.”

Shoney Shimmel of New York Liberty manages the ball during a pre-season game at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Ankasville, Connecticut on May 8, 2018, against the # 13 Los Angeles Sparks.

(Chris Marion via Getty Images / NBAE)

Shimmel faces up to 15 years in prison and a 250,000 fine.

According to TMZ, he has been charged with intimidation, reckless endangering others, harassment and domestic abuse.

Shimmel was selected by the Atlanta Dreams with the eighth overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft. He was named All-Star in his rookie season and received second All-Star approval after his Sophomore promotion.

New York Liberty's Shoni Shimmel # 5 was spotted playing against the Atlanta Dream at Madison Square Garden in New York City on May 24, 2016.

(Via Jesse D. Garabrant / NBA Getty Images)

Atlanta traded Shimmel to New York Liberty in 2016. He later joined the Las Vegas Aces in 2018 but was released shortly thereafter.

New York Liberty's Shoney Shimmel # 5 warms up before playing against Indiana Fever at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 21, 2016.

(Mike Stobe / NBAE via Getty Images)

In his final year at Franklin High School, he was an All-American and played four seasons at the University of Louisville.

