Former WNBA star Shoni Schimmel facing potential jail time for felony assault



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former two-time WNBA All-Star and subject Rez off Documentary Shoni Shimmel, 29, was arrested Friday in Oregon for serious assault and criminal mischief.

The arrest is linked to an incident on June 13, 2021, when Shimmel reportedly strangled an ex-partner during a dispute. Shimmel was charged with assault after the victim showed “significant bodily harm.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Shimmel faces up to 15 years in prison and a 250,000 fine.

According to TMZ, he has been charged with intimidation, reckless endangering others, harassment and domestic abuse.

Shimmel was selected by the Atlanta Dreams with the eighth overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft. He was named All-Star in his rookie season and received second All-Star approval after his Sophomore promotion.

Atlanta traded Shimmel to New York Liberty in 2016. He later joined the Las Vegas Aces in 2018 but was released shortly thereafter.

In his final year at Franklin High School, he was an All-American and played four seasons at the University of Louisville.