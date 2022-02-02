Fort Drum soldier awarded Purple Heart after Iraq deployment





FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Fort Drum soldier has been awarded a Purple Heart for his actions back in 2020. On February 1, the 10th Mountain Division’s 10th Combat Aviation Brigade honored U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Timothy A. Brown with the Purple Heart award.

According to Fort Drum officials, Staff Sergeant Brown was wounded in action during his deployment in Iraq in 2020 when he was a part of Delta Company, 82nd Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Unit.

Staff Sergeant Brown now serves in the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s 10th Aviation Regiment Delta Company on Fort Drum.

The Purple Heart award is given to service members of the United States Armed Forces who are wounded or killed in action. It is known to be the oldest military decoration in the world in present use.

Photos of the Purple Heart award ceremony can be found on the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s Facebook page.

