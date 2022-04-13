Fort Worth shooting suspects arrested after police catch them vacuuming shell casings at car wash



Two suspects were arrested in a shooting incident in Fort Worth, Texas, last week, when authorities said officers caught them while vacuuming shell casings inside their car while washing their car.

The shooting took place at 2:10 p.m., April 4, in the 8600 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard in Fort Worth. Said in a press release on Tuesday.

A nearby drug officer heard gunshots and rushed to the scene, confirming that an adult male had been injured in the leg.

An officer from the department’s real-time crime center immediately used city cameras to track the suspect’s car and report his whereabouts to officers on the street.

Police said officers found the suspects, identified as Eric Lewis Moore and Trenton Williams, while washing a car near the shooting scene. Williams was allegedly seen to vacuum the shell casing from inside his car.

Moore, 22, and Williams, 21, were immediately arrested and arrested.

They both face charges of serious assault and bodily harm. Moore was also charged with tampering with evidence.