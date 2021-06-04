Fortnite is getting updated visuals on PC alongside season 7 launch
Fortnite is getting a visible increase on PC very quickly. As a part of the upcoming Chapter 2: Season 7, which is able to launch on June eighth, the PC model of the sport is getting a brand new “epic” graphical setting.
Epic says it’s going to embrace “new and enhanced results plus improved post-processing options and shadow high quality.” Amongst different adjustments, it seems like most of the nice visible enhancements that got here to the PS5 and Xbox Collection X variations of the sport are coming to PC, together with “extra superior explosion results.” In different phrases, after you replace, attempt to discover a rocket launcher to play with.
As a part of the replace, the system necessities for Fortnite at the moment are getting a tweak. Mainly, there at the moment are three ranges: epic, beneficial, and minimal. Right here’s what you’ll want:
Epic specs
- Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or equal GPU
- 4GB VRAM or increased
- Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x, or equal
- 16GB RAM or increased
- NVMe stable state drive
(*7*)Home windows 10 64-bit
Advisable specs
- Nvidia GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or equal DX11 GPU
- 2GB VRAM
- Core i5-7300U 3.5GHz
- 8GB RAM
- Home windows 10 64-bit
Minimal specs
- Intel HD 4000 on PC; Intel Iris Professional 5200
- Core i3-3225 3.3GHz
- 4GB RAM
- Home windows 7 / 8 / 10 64-bit
Season 7 kicks off on June eighth — and it appears to be like prefer it’ll add an extraterrestrial ingredient to the sport.
