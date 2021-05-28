Fortnite season 7 has Superman, flying saucers, and a virtual influencer



As anticipated, aliens have invaded Fortnite’s battle royale island. The sport’s newest season — Chapter 2: Season 7 — is known as “Invasion,” and it’s simply kicked off with a sci-fi vibe that’s a massive change from final season’s prehistoric theme.

Among the many adjustments are flying saucers that gamers can hack and then pilot, weapons like a rail gun that may shoot by means of constructions and a scanning machine, together with a crafting materials known as nuts and bolts that lets gamers make basic weapons that had been beforehand faraway from the sport.

As at all times, the large draw of the brand new season is the battle move, which introduces a variety of characters to the sport for individuals who buy it. For season 7 which means Superman (who might be accessible to unlock later within the season), a customizable alien named Kymera, a human / alien double agent known as Joey, and a hulking battle droid. Maybe the strangest addition is Guggimon, a virtual influencer with greater than 1 million followers on Instagram.

For these taking part in on PC, the brand new season may also embody a variety of visible enhancements placing the sport on par with next-gen consoles.