Fossil doesn’t plan to upgrade its existing watches to the new Wear OS



Fossil executives Greg McKelvey and Steve Prokup stated in an interview with CNET that the firm’s existing Wear OS watches received’t get upgraded to the new mixed Wear software program platform from Samsung and Google. As a substitute, Fossil is planning a premium watch that Prokup stated would have “fairly main {hardware} upgrades,” and existing watches will most likely be discounted as finances choices.

In accordance to CNET, Fossil’s Gen 6 watch ought to have options related to upcoming watches from Google and Samsung, with quicker efficiency, longer battery life, new chips, and LTE mobile choices. “All of the software program advantages that Google’s speaking about and launching with the unified platform is one thing we’ll be constructing into that as effectively,” McKelvey stated.

Google and Samsung introduced final month at Google I/O that they might mix Wear OS and Samsung’s Tizen right into a new platform, creating one central smartwatch OS for Android.

The Fossil execs didn’t give a lot perception into what buttons or crowns the firm might use in its subsequent Wear OS watch. ”I feel you’re nonetheless going to see a wide range of choices throughout even our merchandise, in addition to producers,” Prokup stated in the interview, “not a lot that you simply’re going to have a watch that finally ends up having 4, 5, six devoted buttons or no buttons.”