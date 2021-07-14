Fotor Photo Editor 7.0.6.189 APK for Android – Download



Fotor Photo Editor is a photo editor on Android. It is a powerful photo editing app. That lets you only apply filters and frames to your pictures. Also, modify colors and insert funny stickers.

Different Features Of Fotor Photo Editors:

Fotor processes photos quickly allowing you to adjust exposure, brightness, contrast, white balance, and saturation. In total Fotor Photo Effect Studio has more than 50 different filters and effects. You can apply to your pictures changing their look with a single tap.

If you are a photography enthusiast. Aspiring to take your hobby to the next level. Become more professional, or you are an experienced photographer looking to expand your audience. Fotor can help you achieve that with many tools and features that make photo finishing and editing much easier and enjoyable. Some apps like Fotor Photo Editor are Adobe Photoshop Express.

Among the features that stand out on Fotor Photo Effect Studio. You’ll find the tilt-shift, to play with depth of field. This feature you can blur your image and create spectacular miniature-looking landscapes. Fotor is very easy to use. Most effects and enhancements are performed using a slider. There’s also integration with social media networks to get your photos out there instantly. Photo Editor Fotor offers a comprehensive set of tools for photo editing that is regularly updated.

Another interesting feature lets you pixelate any area of the image with your fingertip. A massive range of updated Photo effects and filters, allowing you to simulate an almost unlimited number of styles, including Film, Vintage, B&W, Kaleidoscope, etc. Fotor Photo Effect Studio is a comprehensive photo editing app with lots of interesting features. It also has a very easy-to-use interface. If you want to know more about Fotor Photo Editor then you may visit the Fotor help center for more information.