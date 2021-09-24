Foundation Review: It Starts Out Big, Gorgeous and a Little Boring

Since then game of Thrones, it seems every network wants something similar: an expensive genre epic they can point to. our big deal. This is especially true in the streaming world. netflix is witcherAmazon is spending an unreasonable amount lord of the rings, and Apple has foundation, a science-fiction series based on the classic Isaac Asimov novels that begins on September 24 with two episodes. (New episodes will debut weekly on Apple TV Plus after that.)

in many ways, foundation That tempol epic fits the formula quite nicely. This is a story about the fall of a galactic empire, with a lot of political intrigue. It’s also a gorgeous production with incredible special effects and gorgeous production design. You can tell it’s expensive every frame. Apple clearly has big plans for this; Audience David S. Goyer recently said that he has already planned eight seasons. But it’s also a pretty funny story, where you’ll spend more time watching people calculate, which is more like any action.

before the premiere, ledge Editors Chaim Gartenberg and Andrew Webster were able to watch the first two episodes to determine how interesting a space epic about math could really be.

AndrewIsn’t it easy to summarize foundation About, but I’ll try. To begin with, the main “character” isn’t really a person, but a type of math. in the center of foundationThe story is called psychohistory, which is a way of using mathematics to analyze the behavior of large populations. In this world, that means you can whip up a calculator to predict the future in broad strokes, which is what a man named Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) does. As the universe’s foremost expert on psychology, he reveals that the Galactic Empire, run by a relentless succession of clones (each one played by the menacing Lee Pace), is approaching its collapse, after which There will be thousands of years of barbarism.

The Emperor doesn’t like this, so Hari and his followers – including fellow Number Whiz Gal Dornik (Lou Lobel), who won a galaxy-wide math contest to meet Hari – are exiled to a cold, mostly barren planet. Given. reaches the known universe. There they plan to establish the Titanic Foundation with the goal of building a storehouse of knowledge that might otherwise be lost during the long, dark period of galactic decline. The first two episodes primarily follow Hari’s initial prophecy and exile, along with a terrorist attack on the capital planet Trantor, indicating the period of decline he predicted.

image: apple

That’s a lot to squeeze into two-ish hours, and to me it felt like I was getting a long history lesson. The show never really stopped to give me time to care about any character. Well, for a show about math, it was often cold and sterile. Seldon, in particular, feels very isolated from the people he is trying to save. It doesn’t help that there’s just Too many The math thing in the show. People say “math doesn’t take sides” and “people lie, numbers don’t” with straight faces, and cheeks constantly reciting prime numbers to rest. At one point, when the foundation is discussing which parts of different cultures they need to preserve, Cheeks goes on a long diet about base 10. It’s like coming back to high school.

What did you think, Chaim?

chaim: Me . have had similar mixed feelings about the start of foundation. Given the anthology nature of the source material, the choice of a more traditional TV series seems an odd one for the series. (Each “book” is a series of short stories that break down the thousand-year scope of the story.)

Instead, foundation It seems – at least for now – to take a more leisurely approach to its adaptation, expanding on the collapse of the Empire rather than moving along the timeline. It is possible that events will escalate during the course of the show. There’s a flash-forward at the beginning that indicates we’ll see more story at some point.

foundation, the book, tells readers that the Galactic Empire will fall and the encyclopedia will eventually be written. foundation, the show, intends to show every step of that process – and like Andrew said, debating an encyclopedia isn’t overly interesting fodder for a TV show.

I do love the show’s sheer size and scope, though: the visual effects look stunning, with the giant space elevator and uniquely designed ships that help set the series apart from its contemporaries. star warshandjob star trek, Or Spread.

image: apple

Andrew: I definitely agree that the show looks incredible. But more than just being aesthetically pleasing, visuals contribute to world building. It really looks and feels like a society that is made up of many, many different foreign cultures, and that has been around for a very long time. You can see it in elaborate costumes — half the characters look like they stepped out of the Met Gala — and some weird techniques. One of my favorite elements is a type of living painting that requires frequent touch ups by a skilled craftsman; The emperor also uses it to show how advanced people are when they come to visit the world. It is a universe that feels real and alive.

The problem is, after two episodes, I don’t care much about anyone in that world. It’s a lot of fun watching the Emperor of Pace, an orderly shredded dictator who seems to tower above everyone around him while decked out in blue superhero armor. But no one else has really caught me, especially Selden and his slightly removed nature.

chamois: 100 percent agreed on Pace, which is the perfect dance between callousness and charisma as Brother’s Day. Other pieces from the royal trio don’t quite measure up, but I like the concept in theory, if not 100 percent in practice.

But I think part of my bigger issue with the show is Selden and the psychology as a whole. It’s like the kid on the playground deciding that his power is “always winning”; The nature of the books (and therefore, the show) is that Selden is always right. He always has a plan; If he loses, that was the plan. And even if things go completely off track, however, there was a backup plan they looked into, too.

image: apple

The Foundation prefers to play the harp over mathematics, which is shown as the ultimate form of logic and order. This is a large part of Gaal’s backstory, of how he left the Empire’s primary dogmatic religion to learn mathematics. but foundationThe math is so enigmatic that it’s effectively just magic in itself. It’s so complicated that no one on the show can even understand the swirls of points that make up Seldon’s “prime radian” calculator; It is so advanced that only Seldon and Gaal are smart enough to understand its intricacies.

It’s no wonder so many people sincerely want to kill him.

I’m curious what you’d like to get out of the rest of the show – the foundation building on Trantor by Gaal, Hari and Rech (Alfred Enoch)? Dive deep into imperial politics with emperors and empires collapsing? A leap in time? It seems like there are a number of ways the rest of the season (or seasons) could go.

Andrew: Just give me some interesting characters! I’d love to see some of the more normal members of the Foundation as they set up a new life on a harsh alien world (we get a little hint of this in Episode 2), as well as discover that there are people on any What is the effect of the innumerable planets that are part of the empire, especially those that are far from the fall of the capital. There is a lot of room, both figuratively and literally, to explore here. The show just needs a little warmth to balance evil dictators and space mathematicians.