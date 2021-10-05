Founder Arrested with Aryan Khan Case Event Company: Founder Arrested with Aryan Khan Case Event Company

The investigation into the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan from a Mumbai cruise ship at a drug den has now spread further. The co-founder of Namascre, an event management company involved in luxury cruises, has been arrested.

In addition to arresting the co-founder and interrogating friend Arbaaz Merchant, who is allegedly in touch with smugglers, the NCB claims he has links to arrested drug peddler Shreyas Nair, India Today reported. It is alleged that Shreyas allegedly supplied drugs to 25 passengers. These drugs are likely to be brought by cryptocurrency.



These allegations against the organizers

Meanwhile, the NCB has summoned Cruz’s CEO for the second time and will now re-investigate him without CCTV details and a list of passengers. Meanwhile, Mumbai police have launched an investigation against ship officials for not seeking formal permission for a rave party on a cruise. According to reports, the organizers have been accused of not following the rules, not paying entertainment taxes and ignoring hurricane warnings in the Arabian Sea.



The NCB arrested 12 people

Currently, the NCB has arrested 12 people in the case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar on Tuesday remanded Abdul Qadir Sheikh (30), Shreyas Nair (23), Manish Rajgarhia (26) and Avin Sahu (30) in custody of the NCB. The cell is currently open until October 11th.