Founder Arrested with Aryan Khan Case Event Company: Founder Arrested with Aryan Khan Case Event Company

Founder Arrested with Aryan Khan Case Event Company
These allegations against the organizers
Meanwhile, the NCB has summoned Cruz’s CEO for the second time and will now re-investigate him without CCTV details and a list of passengers. Meanwhile, Mumbai police have launched an investigation against ship officials for not seeking formal permission for a rave party on a cruise. According to reports, the organizers have been accused of not following the rules, not paying entertainment taxes and ignoring hurricane warnings in the Arabian Sea.
The NCB arrested 12 people
Currently, the NCB has arrested 12 people in the case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar on Tuesday remanded Abdul Qadir Sheikh (30), Shreyas Nair (23), Manish Rajgarhia (26) and Avin Sahu (30) in custody of the NCB. The cell is currently open until October 11th.
