Four American Skiers To Race For Gold in Women's Moguls Final – Gadget Clock





Four American skiers have a chance to land Team USA its first gold medal in the women’s moguls finals Sunday morning.

Team USA’s Jaelin Kauf qualified for Sunday’s final after coming in third place on Thursday. Olivia Giaccio and Hannah Soar both qualified for Sunday’s finals after coming in fourth and seventh place, respectively, on Thursday.

Kai Owens will be joining her teammates in the finals after qualifying later in the morning.

The medal event will take place at 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC and USA Network.